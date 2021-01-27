Netflix Reveals Bridgerton Is Its Most-Watched Series Ever

✖

There are many shows on Netflix that are right up our alley from Stranger Things to The Witcher, but one series on the streaming service is also seeing a whole lot of success. Bridgerton is the Regency era romance that has been taking social media by storm since premiering on Netflix. In fact, it led to some wanting to see Regé-Jean Page (Simon Bassett) play the next James Bond. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgerton is now one of Netflix's most successful series.

THR shares that Netflix has a new "most-watched series," however, there is a chance The Witcher still holds the title. Netflix originally stated that Bridgerton was viewed on 63 million member accounts during its first month on the platform. Of course, Netflix does count views even if someone only watched a series for a couple of minutes. However, the number is apparently much higher than expected. THR reports 82 million member households actually watched the series in the first 28 days, beating the previous 76 million view record held by The Witcher.

THR goes on to explain that The Witcher could still technically hold the title for most successful views if you factor in percentages. When The Witcher was released in December of 2019, Netflix had about 169 million subscribers, which means about 45% of subscribers watched The Witcher in that first month. However, Netflix ended 2020 with 203.7 million subscribers, which means about 40.3% percent of subscribers watched Bridgerton. Factoring in the percentages, Bridgerton is still in the top three with The Witcher and Stranger Things. However, Chris Hemsworth's movie, Extraction, still holds the title for most-viewed Netflix original within the first 28 days, having been watched by 99 million member accounts.

As for Bridgerton, it was announced last week that the show had been renewed for a second season. It's been reported that the Shondra Rhimes-produced series will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the currently single head of the Bridgerton family. The show is based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn, with each book focusing on a different member of the Bridgerton family.

Bridgerton will return to production this spring. In addition to Page and Bailey, the series also stars Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne.

The first season of Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.