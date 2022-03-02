Netflix Releases New Bridgerton Season 2 Posters

Bridgerton Season 2 has some brand new posters today. Netflix unveiled better looks at the characters and fans responded exactly how you would expect. As one of the massive successes for the red brand during the pandemic, fans from all over the world are eagerly awaiting a second helping of the sexy drama. From the looks of things, it’s going to be just as romantic as last time. (However, without the presence of Rege-Jean Page this season.) Still, it’s going to be an intriguing time when Shonda Rhimes and her creative team bring Bridgerton back this year. Check out the posters down below!

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s VP, Global TV wrote when the renewal announcement came through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1499036836928184321?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Netflix says Bridgerton is, “a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.”

Bridgerton Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 25th. Bridgerton‘s first season is streaming on Netflix now.

How excited are you for brand new Bridgerton? Let us know down in the comments!

Almost time to play

Got to have a little gossip

Tea anyone?

These gentlemen

Plots abound

REGAL

First one