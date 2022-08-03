Netflix Cancels Supernatural Drama Series After Only One Season

The teen vampire drama series First Kill has been canceled at Netflix. First Kill is one of the newest attempts to capitalize on the vampire genre and is an adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab's short story of the same name. Schwab is an executive producer on First Kill alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Jet Wilkinson, and Felicia D. Henderson. The series got an eight-episode order that dropped on June 10th and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters.

A reason for the cancellation wasn't given, though Netflix looks at a variety of different metrics to determine if a series is worth renewing. Some of those metrics include the number of accounts that stream the show in its first week, along with hours watched. First Kill would have had competition from Peacock's upcoming supernatural series Vampire Academy, set to debut in September.

Sarah Catherine Hook, one of the stars of First Kill, was hopeful that a Season 2 would happen back in June. Talking to The Wrap, Hook opened up about the end of First Kill Season 1 and the excitement around a potential Season 2. While she stopped short of a full guarantee, Hook encouraged fans about the prospect of a renewal in the future.

"I think if you guys would just watch the show and make sure that it is top 10 on Netflix so that we can get to season two, then I'm pretty sure we can come back," Hook said. "So just put it on. Everyone in the world, just put it on your TV and we'll all be okay. We will be back. Don't worry."

The synopsis for First Kill reads: "When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for."

First Kill's cast consists of Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette, Imani Lewis as Calliope, Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot Fairmont, Aubin Wise as Talia Burns, Gracie Dzienny as Elinor Fairmont, Dominic Goodman as Apollo Burns, Phillip Mullings Jr. as Theo Burns, and Jason R. Moore as Jack Burns.