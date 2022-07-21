Peacock's Vampire Academy Teaser Trailer Revealed at Comic-Con

Peacock's Vampire Academy series is set to debut on September 15th and now, fans of the latest take on author Richelle Mead's beloved young adult novels is getting their first look at the eagerly anticipated series. On Thursday, during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans got a first glimpse of the series from The Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre.

The upcoming series is described, "From executive producer Julie Plec comes a story of romance, friendship, death, sex, and scandal. Vampire Academy is based on a series of Young Adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Richelle Mead. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women's friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

Romance. Politics. Magic. Welcome to St. Vladimir's Academy. 🧛 #VampireAcademy streaming September 15th only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/UOK6Rhqhih — Peacock (@peacockTV) July 21, 2022

"St. Vladmir's Academy isn't just any boarding school — it's a hidden place where vampire royals are educated and half-human teens train to protect them from the savage 'Strigoi' vampires who would like to see them destroyed."

Vampire Academy will star Sisi Stringer (Mortal Kombat) as Rose Hathaway, Daniela Nieves (Sex Appeal, Five Points) as Lissa Dragomir, Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air, Sex Education) as Dimitri Belikov, André Dae Kim (Degrassi, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) will play Christian Ozera, J. August Richards (Angel, Generation) as Victor Dashkov, Anita-Joy Uwajeh (West End's Cyrano de Bergerac and King Lear), will play Tatiana Vogel, Mia McKenna-Bruce (West End's Billy Elliot The Musical, The Dumping Ground) will play Mia Karp, Rhian Blundell (Torchwood: Believe, Doctor Who: The Dread of Night) will play Meredith, Jonetta Kaiser (Tales, Breakwater) will play Sonya Karp, and Andrew Liner (Grown-ish) will play Mason Ashford.

"It's a story about two young women who have been friends since the sandbox," Plec said about the series previously. "As they grow up and get closer to entering real society, what society dictates about what their roles are supposed to be threatens to put a wedge in the success of their friendship."

Vampire Academy will debut on September 15th on Peacock.