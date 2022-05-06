First Kill: Netflix Debuts First Photos, Release Date for New Vampire Drama

The upcoming Netflix young adult vampire drama First Kill has released its first set of images, along with announcing when the series will make its debut on the streaming service. First Kill is based on the short story by renowned New York Times author Victoria "V.E." Schwab and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters. All eight episodes of First Kill arrive on Netflix on Friday, June 10th.

First Kill's cast consists of Sarah Catherine Hook as Juliette, Imani Lewis as Calliope, Elizabeth Mitchell as Margot Fairmont, Aubin Wise as Talia Burns, Gracie Dzienny as Elinor Fairmont, Dominic Goodman as Apollo Burns, Phillip Mullings Jr. as Theo Burns, and Jason R. Moore as Jack Burns.

Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Empire, Gossip Girl, Soul Food) serves as the series showrunner, with creator V.E. Schwab taking on the role of writer and executive producer. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss are also executive producers.

Vampire drams are a hot commodity these days. It seems each streaming service is trying to add a vampire-based show to its growing lineup of original content. For example, Julie Plec, who previously delivered to audiences series like The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies, has two supernatural shows lined up at Peacock. Author Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy series of novels are being adapted into a series by Peacock, along with an adaption of the AfterShock zombie comic book series Dead Day.

The synopsis of First Kill reads: "When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis). But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for."

The seven photos from First Kill can be found below. The show debuts June 10th on Netflix with all eight episodes.