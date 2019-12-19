Netflix Users Are Losing Their Mind Over Graphic Don’t F**K With Cats Show

A new documentary series arrived on Netflix Wednesday morning and it already looks to be one of the streaming service’s most divisive hits. Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer is a three-episode event that follows a group of justice seekers as they track down a man who shared footage of himself murdering kittens on the Internet. It’s a horrible tragedy that these things took place, but the Netflix doc is hoping to put the attention on those who tried to put a stop to the evil. Still, because of its subject matter, it’s causing a lot of strong reactions online.

There are some users who are already obsessed with the new series, saying they binged it in just one sitting. There’s something about bringing a horrible person to justice that has gripped documentary fans. However, those new lovers of the series are just one part of the conversation.

On the other side, there are folks who argue that that the show shouldn’t exist at all, because the killer did what he did for attention and this series is giving it to him. On top of that, seeing footage of a cat murderer can be triggering for anyone.

No matter which side of the argument the opinions are coming from, users on Twitter have A LOT to say about Don’t F**k With Cats.

It Got Me

DON’T F**CK WITH CATS has got me. That’s it. I’m not moving off this couch until it’s done. — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 19, 2019

One of the Most Twisted Things

‘Don’t f**k with cats’ – not recommended if you suffer from any kind of anxiety, the documentary is literally one of the most twisted things I’ve seen in a very long time. — Elliott (@DarkoEB) December 19, 2019

It’s Mad

I watched the whole thing last night it’s fucking crazy it’s so worth watching but holy fuck it’s just mad https://t.co/9TiTpbp7xp — matt (@mzlto) December 19, 2019

Terrifyingly Dark

Don’t F**k With Cats blew my mind so much last night, that I just watched it all again. So terrifyingly dark! — Jay Huntley (@jayfloydhuntley) December 19, 2019

Absolutely Insane

Don’t F with cats is absolutely insane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bbeLfe1FYm — L I L Y 🌸 (@LilySmith38) December 19, 2019

Stop and Hug My Cats

Yo @netflix why the fuck would you think I’d like don’t f with cats? Couldn’t even finish the trailer before I had to stop and hug my cats — madchef (@madchef20) December 19, 2019

Don’t Watch

Trigger warning: Animal abuse/ death



Don’t watch ‘Don’t F**k With Cats’ on @Netflix. The guy killed for notoriety and this is giving it to him. It’s apparently incredibly gratuitous with using the videos of the killing of cats as well pic.twitter.com/rG1JMJOlNf — Imogen 📚🌵 (@ImogenTypes) December 19, 2019

Shook

So….ummmmm…. anyone watching “Don’t f**k with cats” on @netflix? Just watched episode one and I’m SHOOK! 😖 No 👏🏻 Spoilers👏🏻 #DontFuckWithCats pic.twitter.com/5z7iJahj6A — pointonemiles (@pointonemiles) December 19, 2019

Hold on to Your Butts

My advice for you if you watch “Don’t f**k with Cats”, on Netflix: pic.twitter.com/2wWM7yDJ3h — Raeann Southern (@raeman175) December 19, 2019

