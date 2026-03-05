143 Years Later, This Pirate Masterpiece Is Becoming a Major New Streaming TV Show (With a Great Cast)

The Pirate movie genre recently got a welcome addition with the thrilling Prime Video movie The Bluff, which mixed Pirates and John Wick to delightful success. That’s not the only addition the genre is getting though, as after 143 years, a Pirate masterpiece is about to become a major new streaming TV show, and the best part is that the cast is absolutely stacked.

Today Amazon MGM Studios (U.S.) and Paramount+ (U.K., Ireland) have revealed they are developing a major six-part series based on Robert Louis Steven’s classic Pirate film Treasure Island (via Variety). Treasure Island was released in 1950 and was actually Disney’s first all-live-action film, and now a new version boasts an all-star cast that includes David Oyelowo (Selma), Hayley Atwell (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Tomer Capone (The Boys), and Tom Sweet (Great Expectations).

Amazon MGM Studios Hopes To Deliver A Treasure Island For A New Generation

The original Treasure Island still holds up and has earned vast praise over the years, and now a new generation of fans will have a chance to see the classic tale reimagined. The original film holds a 100% Critics’ Score on Rotten Tomatoes and 67% audience score, with reviews praising the film’s ability to adapt the original novel and the film’s sheer entertainment value as a thrilling pirate adventure.

We also thankfully have an idea of who everyone is playing, starting with Oyelowo, who will play the pirate icon known as Long John Silver. Meanwhile, Atwell will be playing Bess Hawkins, and Huston will be playing Aaron Graham. Capone will be playing the role of Billy Bones, and finally Sweet will be playing the role of Jim Hawkins. Treasure Island was created for TV by Robert Murphy (Vera) and is directed by Jeremy Lovering (Slow Horses), William McGregor (Lockwood & Co.), and Paul Walker (Shameless). Mark Hedges will also be producing.

Even better news is that the series has already started filming, and those who jump in will see a coming-of-age adventure that follows Jim Hawkins after he manages to get ahold of a legendary treasure map. Bess ends up learning some crucial knowledge that could get them killed, and the duo will have to navigate the depths with Silver on one side and Graham on the other.

“Treasure Island is a bold and atmospheric reimagining of a story that has captivated audiences for generations,” said Paramount+’s Cardwell. “This adaptation brings fresh emotional depth and a striking contemporary edge to Stevenson’s classic. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Playground and MGM+ to bring this richly cinematic adventure to audiences in the UK and Ireland, the US and beyond.”

“This thrilling new adaptation of Stevenson’s classic adventure ‘Treasure Island’ is a perfect expression of the MGM+ brand. It is a classic Hollywood storytelling crafted for a contemporary audience, brought to life with an extraordinary ensemble cast led by David Oyelowo, Hayley Atwell, Jack Huston, Tomer Capone, and Tom Sweet,” Wright said.

The original Treasure Island delighted fans of all ages and delivered on fun and high-impact action set pieces. With a cast like this, you would assume that we’ll get to know a bit more about the characters this time around, but as long as the spirit of the original is present, fans will likely love it.

The 1950 Treasure Island starred Robert Newton in the Long John Silver role, with Basil Sydney in the role of Captain Smollett, Bobby Driscoll as Jim Hawkins, Walter Fitzgerald as Squire Trelawney, Finlay Currie as Captain Billy Bones, Geoffrey Keen as Israel Hands, and Ralph Truman as George Merry. The film debuted with over $4 million at the box office, and it actually received a sequel in 1954’s Long John Silver, which had Newton reprising his role from the first film.

Treasure Island currently has no release date.

