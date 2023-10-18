Netflix Announces Elite Final Season

Netflix has announced the final season of Elite and fans are getting ready for the end of a fan-favorite. Elite is the longest running Spanish scripted series on the streamer and is getting ready to roll-out Season 7 this week. That release comes with good news, but a catch. Yes, Elite will get to close out its story with another season. However, the end is absolutely in-sight for the characters we've all gotten used to seeing on-screen. Next season sees some other Netflix talent coming aboard as well. Netflix announced that Killer Book Club's Anne Rot and UPA Next's Nuno Gallego will join Elite. Also, there are familiar faces reappearing as well. Mina el Hammani rejoins the cast as Nadia for Season 8. On social media, Netflix announced the renewal.

"We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of 'Élite.' We ended on a high note," creator Carlos Montero explained during a press conference (credit: Variety). "Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for Season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it's been several incredible years in which I've met wonderful actors, we've worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we've had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons. 'Élite' changed everyone's life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it."

Netflix House Retail Locations Coming

(Photo: Netflix)

In other areas, it's a strange period of growth for Netflix as it looks to build connections with fans outside of the streaming app. This week, the company announced Netflix House, a retail effort that would house dining, merch, and live-entertainment. NPR asked The Motley Fool analyst Rick Munarriz about this new change in strategy. He sees the Netflix House announcement as a logical step in the path Netflix has been walking for a while now. In a world where you can buy Stranger Things ice ream and dresses inspired by Wednesday, is it really that much of a stretch to have a brick and mortar location themed around those properties and One Piece?

"Netflix is an ecosystem. It opened a merchandise shop a couple of years ago. It's investing in mobile games. It's more than just a place for your remote control to gravitate to at the end of a long day," Munarriz told NPR. "Success in the real world through location-based entertainment is the spoils of victory for a leading tastemaker. If Disney and NBC Universal can operate theme parks I give Netflix a decent shot of succeeding with this venture."

Netflix Making Other Changes

(Photo: Netflix)

Change has been all around for Netflix lately. The company decided to discontinue its mail DVD service just a few weeks ago. A lot of viewers were saddened to see Netflix calling it quits like that. It's been decades since the streamer first mailed out a DVD to lucky users all across the country and world. But, the leadership in charge made the call that it wasn't making quite enough money. On social media, he explained his reasoning for the decision. Netflix's social media department did a good job of sending the service off on the right note.

"Today, after 25 years, we ship our last DVD," Netflix's co-CEO explained on social media. "It was a huge honor to join the incredible DVD team in Fremont this week to thank them for being a part of something that changed people's lives. Those iconic red envelopes were so loved that we shipped more than 5 billion of them to cities and towns, big and small that otherwise would have had no access to the variety of films and television shows we made available. Thank you to all of our members and DVD employees for 25 history making years!"

