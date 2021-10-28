Netflix Confirms Fan-Favorite Series to Get Season 6 Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

The fifth season of Netflix’s Elite doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but fans can breathe easy: it has already been renewed for a sixth season. Even more, the show will get a trio of short-form spinoff specials that will air even before the fifth season comes along in 2022. The Spanish-language series centers on three working-class scholarship students who come into conflict with their wealthy boarding school classmates. Elite: Short Stories will return with holiday-themed installments later this year: “Phillipe, Caye, & Felipe” will hit the streaming service on Wednesday, December 15th; “Samuel & Omar” is coming on Monday, May 20th; and “Patrick” drops on Thursday, December 23rd.

Season 4 ended with the departure of original cast members Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán) and Arón Piper (Ander), whose characters left Las Encinas to travel the world after Guzmán accidentally killed Armando (Andrés Velencoso). Argentinian actress Valentina Zenere and Brazilian actor André Lamoglia are set to join the season 5 cast in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

The rest of the cast includes Itzan Escamilla as Samuel, Mina El Hammani as Nadia, Omar Ayuso as Omar, Claudia Salas as Rebe, Georgina Amorós as Caye, Carla Díaz as Ari, Martina Cariddi as Mencía, Manu Ríos as Patrick, Pol Granch as Phillipe, and Diego Martín as Benjamín.

When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder. The series, which premiered in 2018, has earned strong reviews from audiences and critics, and has won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language).

Elite seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Netflix.

