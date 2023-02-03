Hulu Trends As Netflix Announces Ending Password Sharing
Hulu is trending on social media after Netflix announced that it would be ending password sharing next month. The move has been telegraphed for almost a year now, but a lot of users felt like it would create enough of an uproar that the company would back off. But, alas, people will have to log into their "home network" once a month to continue streaming their favorite shows and movies. Besides the difficulty in enforcing just the plan, a lot of viewers are just upset at the very notion of ending password sharing. As different government officials in the United States have been talking about a recession for a while, and amid layoffs all across different tech companies, making people pay that extra money has left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. Check out some of the funniest posts reacting to the move right here.
"This will not be a universally popular move," Netflix CEO Greg Peters said before adding, "[There will be] a bit of cancel reaction to that."
HBO, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Roku Channel when we all get booted off our family Netflix account pic.twitter.com/nGiLSqvZ2A— bread lolly (@BretterTogether) February 1, 2023
Former CEO Ted Sarandos had said something similar before. "It feels a lot like the way you manage a price increase. … Consumers aren't going to love it right out of the gate, but we need to show them why they should see value," he argued.
Are you considering moving to another service in light of this news? Let us know in the comments down below!
A lot of people on the Internet rn:
I will be canceling Netflix once they make this change I was gon cancel Hulu but looks like Hulu getting another 6 months outta me— lil gubbs (@GabbyJustGabby) February 2, 2023
Great point
I think most folks already know that Hulu has been doing what Netflix is proposing. The point is that not doing it is what made Netflix popular and that changing that part of their business model shows a true lack of understanding when it comes to their consumers.— Racial Nichols (@Suite_Tea) February 3, 2023
Wild times
hulu staff after seeing netflix get dragged through the mud pic.twitter.com/BYsA5idHEs— c*ipford (@crxpford) February 2, 2023
People are realizing
if u have all the streaming services from hulu to netflix to apple to disney to paramount to peacock to hbo to amazon it’s basically the same as when we all paid for cable no?— Hoodie Allen (@HoodieAllen) January 27, 2023
Content is king
The fact that Netflix is tightening their rules when Hulu, Peacock & AppleTV are offering much better programming right now is such a choice.— Peter Monn (@petermonn) February 3, 2023
A lot of salt
THANK YOU!! We pay $20 a month for four screens, why do you care where the screens are? Meanwhile I have Hulu, ESPN +, and Disney+ for under 20? Nothing like cooperate greed to unite the people https://t.co/RhA9Nf6Tpq— Catherine (@___catherineann) February 1, 2023
Could very well be the case
They will be making a documentary on how Netflix made streaming into what it is today and then ruined itself. It will be released on Hulu https://t.co/yR7F3xDPMB— 🐲 (@meyersdungeon) February 1, 2023
Not ideal
Netflix, after losing Seinfeld, Friends, Marvel, Disney and becoming infamous for cancelling anything new that people actually like: “let’s make things more difficult and expensive on our users who definitely aren’t going to say ‘fuck this i’ll just watch Hulu’”— Saṃsāra Connor (@griph) February 1, 2023