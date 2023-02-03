Hulu Trends As Netflix Announces Ending Password Sharing

Hulu is trending on social media after Netflix announced that it would be ending password sharing next month. The move has been telegraphed for almost a year now, but a lot of users felt like it would create enough of an uproar that the company would back off. But, alas, people will have to log into their "home network" once a month to continue streaming their favorite shows and movies. Besides the difficulty in enforcing just the plan, a lot of viewers are just upset at the very notion of ending password sharing. As different government officials in the United States have been talking about a recession for a while, and amid layoffs all across different tech companies, making people pay that extra money has left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. Check out some of the funniest posts reacting to the move right here.

"This will not be a universally popular move," Netflix CEO Greg Peters said before adding, "[There will be] a bit of cancel reaction to that."

HBO, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Roku Channel when we all get booted off our family Netflix account pic.twitter.com/nGiLSqvZ2A — bread lolly (@BretterTogether) February 1, 2023

Former CEO Ted Sarandos had said something similar before. "It feels a lot like the way you manage a price increase. … Consumers aren't going to love it right out of the gate, but we need to show them why they should see value," he argued.

