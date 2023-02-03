Netflix Series Finally Bumps Wednesday From Top of Streaming Charts With Season 2 Debut

One recent Netflix hit has just been dethroned by another. According to newly-released Nielsen streaming numbers, the sophomore season of Ginny & Georgia has earned 2.52 billion minutes viewed in the first week of 2023, January 2nd-8th. Those numbers are especially impressive when you take into account that the new batch of episodes were only released on January 5th. This pushed the recent Netflix juggernaut Wednesday to the #3 spot in the rankings, with 1.03 billion minutes viewed in that week.

Fellow Netflix series Kaleidoscope, a heist thriller designed to be viewed in any order in the lead-up to its finale, came in second place with 1.64 billion minutes viewed since its December 31st debut.

What is Ginny & Georgia about?

Ginny & Georgia follows Ginny Miller, a fifteen-year-old who is more mature than her thirty-year-old mother, Georgia, in the fictional New England town of Wellsbury where Georgia decides to settle down with her daughter Ginny and son Austin to give them a better life than she had. The series stars Brianne Howey, Antonio Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, and Chelsea Clark.

"You know what's great? Netflix was really — I don't want to say hands off — they were really trusting of us with the story this season," creator Sarah Lampert explained in a recent interview with Deadline. "Which was wonderful because we got to explore different modes, like episode eight and nine and the Tarantino-esque format of that, doing weird things, and the whole plot of Season 2. My favorite thing about the show is that it is always evolving and changing, and because we touch on so many different tones within the show, we really get to sink into whichever tone we want to at the moment. So there's a lot of freedom there. I love surprising people, so I hope that that cliffhanger at the end of Episode 10 Season 2 was a big surprise, that's what we were going for. That being said, no, there's been no talks with Netflix about Season 3. They're very regimented about how they do things. So there's very much a strategy in place where I think we'll drop it, and then we have to wait to see how it does and if we're going to see Season 3 but I certainly hope we do because it's going to be a wild ride."

