Outer Banks Season 3 Trailer Released by Netflix

Get ready to have a good time, because the first trailer for Outer Banks Season 3 has officially arrived. On Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated new batch of episodes, which are set to arrive on the streaming platform later this month. The hit drama series already excited fans earlier this week with a new poster for Season 3.

"The writers really like to keep us on our toes, and I think that creates performances that catch you in the moment ... I've no idea what's going on past what we've shot in Barbados," series star Chase Stokes told EliteDaily in a previous interview. "I think a lot of loose ends are going to get tied up. A lot of questions will be answered. And per usual, these kids are going to get put through the wringer."

What is Outer Banks about?

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the 'Pogues') in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they'll never forget.

Outer Banks stars Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, and Carlacia Grant. The series is created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, who will all be returning as showrunners and executive producers for Season 3. The series quickly and surprisingly found a place among Netflix's weekly Top 10 function, with reports indicating that only Tiger King and Ozark had outperformed the series at the time of its debut in 2020.

"They are intensely loyal to each other, and that's a constant. It lays some track for going forward," co-creator and executive producer Josh Tate teased of Season 3 in an interview with Variety last year.

Are you excited for Season 3 of Outer Banks? What do you think of this new trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 3 of Outer Banks is currently set to arrive on Netflix on February 23rd.