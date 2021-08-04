Netflix Gives Fan-Favorite Series Season 2 Renewal

✖

Netflix is giving one fan-favorite series a renewal for Season 2. It’s not always a given that the streaming giant will deliver a second helping of a beloved show, but this is the case for Sex/Life. What’s on Netflix broke the news of Stacy Rukeyser’s series getting another batch of episodes. It’s only been a few months since the premiere and Netflix moved quickly to lock things up for Season 2. The outlet also reports that Sex/Life has proven to have staying power on the platform. Netflix’s Top 10 measurement is a good barometer for a show’s fate and this program managed to spend multiple weeks in the shuffle for the top title on the app. This is all a cause for celebration for fans, but Netflix won’t probably make an official announcement for a second.

There are a few scenes from Sex/Life that are so steamy, we couldn’t post them online — but no one said anything about showing you the script pages! For example, feast your eyes on how *that* shower scene from Episode 3 was described. pic.twitter.com/zrdnpW8krW — Netflix (@netflix) July 13, 2021

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, director Patricia Rozema talked about the unique opportunities presented by Netflix. While you may not get everything you want, the appeal of that huge audience does more than enough to entice young filmmakers. ”I was attracted by being a pilot director – which at Netflix are called prototype directors – on a female-led project with a female lead, for one of the most powerful companies in the world,” she told The Globe and Mail. “But no director would expect to have the freedom of a truly personal work in that context.”

In some further comments about a possible ending, she also said that the final piece of the puzzle is the most satisfying. “Series are designed to keep going,” Rozema added. “Even limited series, if they’re successful. But the ending – that inevitable, surprising, cathartic thing – is how I decide what stays in a film. The ending is where the moral weight is revealed.”

Netflix describes the show right here: "A woman's daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can't stop fantasizing about crashes back into her life."

Are you excited for more Sex/Life? Let us know down in the comments!