Netflix Renews Thor-Inspired Series Ragnarok

Less than five weeks after the first season premiered, Netflix has announced that one of its new shows from 2020 will officially return for a second season. The Norse mythology inspired Ragnarok will officially come back for season 2, though no official premiere date for the series’ return was announced. The See What’s Next account on Twitter confirmed the news, revealing a teaser poster for the show’s next batch of episodes. The coming-of-age drama takes a new spin on Norse mythology featuring a character that is the living embodiment of Thor and an entire family based on the ” jötunn,” aka Frost Giants from Marvel Comics.

Ragnarok is set in the fictitious Norwegian town of Edda and revolves its citizens who are perhaps not all who they claim to be. The description for hte series from Netflix reads: “With them, we experience a drastically changing world: melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours. Some might say we’re headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time…”

Though primarily featuring a Norwegian that most American audiences wouldn’t know by name, the series does feature some character actors fans might recognize like Synnøve Macody Lund from The Girl in the Spider’s Web and Fridtjov Såheim from Netflix’s Lilyhammer. The series is created by Danish writer/producer Adam Price.

