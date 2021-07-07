✖

Netflix is bringing back one of their hit comedy series for a third season. News broke today in a release from the streaming giant that The Standups would be back for another round of laughs. The series follows a bunch of comedians who have reached great heights in their careers touring festivals and showing off their material in front of live crowds. It’s not hard to see that people would flock to a show like that during quarantine in an effort to feel some familiarity. In fact, Season 3 of the show is filming now and Netflix is looking for people to attend the screenings in New York City during August. The Edison Ballroom on W. 47th Street will play host to a stacked cast of performers. Specifically, Janelle James, Brian Simpson, and Mark Nomad will be on hand to bring the funny to the festivities. Check out a sample from Kyle Kinane down below:

Seems confident flies are in the news... From The Standups on @netflix #vpdebate pic.twitter.com/EXXerbYfBI — Kyle Kinane (@kylekinane) October 8, 2020

Former The Standups star Deon Cole talked to Paste about how much comedy has done for his life. “That’s something I’ve been doing for my whole career, even on The Tonight Show with Conan when he first hired me,” Cole explained. “It just shows the rawness and realness of it all and invites people to come into our world.”

Season 3’s list of performers is seriously impressive with Mark Normand, Melissa Villaseñor, Brian Simpson, Dusty Slay, Janelle James, and Naomi Ekperigin. In previous seasons, featured stand-up stars included Nikki Glaser, Nate Bargatze, Fortune Feimster, Joe Lost, Kyle Kinane, Gina Yashere, Rachel Feinstein, Brent Morin, Deon Cole, Beth Stelling, Dan Soder, and Aparna Nancherla.

Netflix describes their series right here:

“Three world class comedians at the top of their game give you hilarious sets at each taping. Between these comedians, they have starred in the biggest shows on television (SNL to Family Guy to 2 Dope Queens), done every major late night show (Colbert to Conan), worked in festivals all over the world (Montreal to Melbourne) and headlined at the premier comedy clubs in the US and Europe. Seriously, why would you miss the chance to see them perform their latest material live in NYC for the third season of the hit series -- The Standups!”

Will you be watching Season 3 of The Standups? Let us know down in the comments!