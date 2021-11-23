Netflix Giving Away Authentic Props and VIP Experiences With “Fansgiving” Event

Netflix is looking to give something back to its fan this holiday season. On Tuesday morning, the streamer announced its first Fansgiving event, which started with the first announcement and runs through the rest of Thanksgiving week. Fans of Netflix’s biggest titles can enter multiple different sweepstakes for a chance to win some authentic props from a few different Netflix shows and a couple of VIP experiences. The company is even giving away one free lifetime Netflix subscription.

There are four VIP experiences that are being given away through Fansgiving, giving the winners all expenses paid trips to the Emily in Paris Season 2 premiere in Paris, France, a Bridgerton experience in Los Angeles, a Stranger Things experience in San Francisco, and a Money Heist adventure in New York City.

In addition to the experiences and lifetime Netflix subscription, the streamer is giving away props from several shows as part of the Fansgiving event. The props come from hit Netflix shows like Bridgerton, Lost in Space, Squid Game, The Witcher, Money Heist, Sex Education, and Stranger Things.

Here’s the full list of props being included in the Fansgiving sweepstakes:

Bridgerton

Duke & Duchess of Hastings Portrait (1)

Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers (3)

Lost in Space

Prof. Maureen Robinson’s Spacesuit (1)

Squid Game

Mugunghwa Red Light, Green Light Doll (2)

Contestant Gift Box Casket (3)

Dalgona Game Shapes Set (3)

The Witcher

Princess Cirilla’s Blue Cloak (3)

Geralt of Rivia’s Wolf Medallion (3)

Jaskier the Bard’s Lute (3)

La Casa De Papel (Money Heist)

Bank of Spain Model (2)

Stolen Dali Mask Faux Gold Bars (3)

Painting of Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin (3)

Sex Education

Maeve Wiley’s Moordale Secondary School Locker (3)

Dr. Jean Milburn’s Vagina Art (3)

Anna’s Happy Place Home Doormat (3)

Stranger Things

Max’s Madrid Skateboard (3)

Mike’s Schwinn Sting-Ray Bike (3)

Welcome to Hawkins Sign (3)

All you need to do to enter the Fansgiving sweepstakes is head to PropDrop.Shop and fill out an entry. The sweepstakes is limited to one entry per person per item, so you can fill out an entry for each prop and VIP experience. You must be 21 or older to enter and VIP experiences will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to the event. The sweepstakes will be open through Friday, November 26 at 11:59 pm PT and winners will be announced on November 30th.