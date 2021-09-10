The third and final season of Final Space will be heading to Netflix. Now, the adult swim favorite has already aired on that programming block in the U.S. (Coincidentally, TBS viewers have been ahead of the curve as well.) But, if you don’t have access to either of those, Netflix will be where you want to head on September 16th. Olan Rogers took to Twitter to discuss the change and offer some solace to the fans. Longtime Final Space fans will remember the early days of the show as it tried to find a foothold among a crowded animation market. However, once people got into the show, it showed some real depth and unique storytelling pathos. As more adventure shows and other adult animation come to the forefront, programs like Final Space can have a tough time carving out their own lane. But, anyone who saw Season 2 had to be impressed with what the creative team brought to the table.

“Let’s just rip the band-aid off, there’s gonna be no more Final Space. There’s no Season 4. For now, at least, it’s over,” Rogers explained on YouTube. “You know, in Hollywood, there’s only so many times you can survive a merger. You know, as luck would have it, Final Space survived one. But, we couldn’t survive number two. Okay, we couldn’t survive the second merger.”

Have some good news and some bad news for you.

GOOD NEWS is S3 of Final Space is coming to Netflix September 16th!

BAD NEWS is S3 will be the last season of the show.



made a goodbye video about it: https://t.co/JFO5IgXNv7 pic.twitter.com/NHSsLrJNy3 — Olan Rogers (@OlanRogers) September 10, 2021

Rogers continued, “For those international fans, you know, we’re not really like a Netflix show. In the states, we’re owned by TBS, which is owned by Warner Bros. They’re about to go through another merger and the TBS five years ago is a different TBS than today. They tried, man. They tried to keep it going. They fought for it. They tried to manifest it. They tried to manifest that Season 4. But it just didn’t happen.”

“The last that I heard, they were trying to find a way to do an hour-long special. But, to not hold my breath. Look, I know a lot of you are going to be sad. Heck, even some of you may even be happy it’s not continuing,” he joked. “For better or worse, I’m so unbelievably humbled by the fact that you all would even take the chance to watch the show. You know? I remember when I was like 14 years old and I was making short films with my Dad’s camcorder. I didn’t have anybody to watch anything of mine. All I had was my brother and I would beg my brother to come in and watch the new thing that I made. Millions of people have watched Final Space all over the world. That just blows my mind. It blows my mind.”

