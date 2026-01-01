Netflix Finally Brings All 5 Seasons of Steven Spielberg’s Underrated Sci-Fi Series Back

In 2026, Steven Spielberg makes his return to sci-fi for the first time since 2018, with Disclosure Day. It will be the latest in his alien-themed projects, which run the entire spectrum from invasion action movies, through to E.T.‘s allegorical family drama, and a continuation of the great director’s demand to “watch the skies.” Back in 2011, Spielberg turned his hand to arguably his most overlooked sci-fi, which once more explored the ideas of aliens as a threat to humanity, and you can finally stream it again.

Having debuted on TNT and ran from 2011 to 2015, all 5 seasons of Falling Skies have now been added to Netflix. This thankfully marks the end of a period in the wilderness when it wasn’t available to stream on any major platform. And it’s definitely recommended for sci-fi fans, particularly with Disclosure Day coming later this summer. Here’s the trailer:

Falling Skies Is For Fans Of These Sci-Fi Shows…

If you’re already a fan of The 100, Snowpiercer, or Jericho, you’ll get a lot out of Falling Skies. All of them center on human resistance and resilience in the wake of an apocalyptic event, even if they’re not all alien invasions. And all rely on great casts. In the case of Falling Skies, the cast is led by Noah Wyle, as a history professor turned militia leader, attempting to lead a resistance six months after an alien invasion wiped out most of humanity.

The Walking Dead obviously has some crossover here too, if you have the stomach to persist beyond its stickier seasons. Spielberg executive-produced, and the show was created by his Saving Private Ryan collaborator Robert Rodat. The key dynamic is of human endurance, and Wyle’s performance is a great anchor that helped the show persist for five seasons. There is, inevitably, lots of drama, and while there are fair criticisms around the dilution of some of its character development, the premise is strong enough that the show has aged far better than some of its contemporary reviews suggested.

One of the under-discussed advantages of Falling Skies is that it has an actual ending, thanks to its cancellation being planned a season in advance. That gave the creatives a chance to wrap things up, and while that absolutely changed the speed of the show, the final episodes have grown a lot better since their release a decade ago.

