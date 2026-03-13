This 6-Part TV Show Is One of HBO’s Best Miniseries (& It Gets Wrongly Forgotten About)

One of HBO’s most acclaimed miniseries ever is often forgotten about, but this underrated show deserves to be counted among the network’s best releases ever. A great miniseries can offer a completely different viewing experience from a traditional TV show. As enjoyable as it is to watch Tony Soprano or Walter White grow and change throughout various seasons of The Sopranos and Breaking Bad, the miniseries format offers viewers a more self-contained storytelling style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is perfect for creators who want to laser-focus on a specific subject, issue, or individual character. In 2015, The Wire creator David Simon did just this with Show Me a Hero, a six-episode miniseries directed by Crash’s Paul Haggis and written by Simon and William F. Zorzi. Based on a 1999 nonfiction book of the same name, the show follows the real-life story of Oscar Isaac’s Yonkers mayor Nick Wasicsko. Between 1987 and 1994, Wasicsko attempted to integrate public housing into Yonkers, only to meet intense resistance from residents.

David Simon’s Show Me A Hero Is A Thrilling Tragic Miniseries

The subject of housing desegregation might not seem like the most thrilling topic for a miniseries, especially when Simon’s earlier masterpiece The Wire had drug dealers and corrupt cops as its main characters. However, Show Me a Hero manages to make Wasicsko’s crusade not only intriguing but deeply moving and urgent. By the end of the show’s premiere, viewers find themselves unavoidably invested in the Mayor’s ambitious plan.

Sadly, the show’s title comes from a famous F. Scott Fitzgerald quote that ends with “And I will write you a tragedy.” Indeed, Show Me A Hero’s story of slow, incremental change and the outsized reactionary resistance that it meets is hardly uplifting. Luckily, this doesn’t mean that the show isn’t engaging. With a stacked supporting cast that includes Winona Ryder, Alfred Molina, and Jon Bernthal, Show Me a Hero is as dramatic and compelling as the best episodes of Simon’s earlier HBO show.

HBO’s Show Me a Hero Needed To Be A One-Off Miniseries

The self-contained nature of the miniseries format means that Show Me a Hero’s story centers on Isaac’s Wasicsko throughout, offering a cohesive character portrait that diverges from the style of Simon’s earlier shows. The Wire, its predecessor The Corner, and Simon’s 2010 series Treme were all praised for exploring diverse cross sections of society, offering viewers a Dickensian overview of dozens of major characters and their intersecting lives. This style not only worked well, but marked Simon out as an innovator whose ability to shift perspectives created immersive, fleshed-out fictional worlds.

In contrast, Show Me a Hero takes precisely the opposite approach, but that’s exactly why the series works. The appeal of Show Me a Hero hinges on Isaac’s mesmerising central turn as the blockbuster star portrays Wasicsko as a passionate, but still flawed and human, advocate of housing reform. If the series were any longer than its six episodes, its focus on the Yonkers mayor could have felt myopic. Instead, zeroing in on Wasicsko’s unique character makes Show Me a Hero an unmissable character study that doubles as a stellar social drama.

Is there a HBO miniseries that is even better than Show Me a Hero? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum