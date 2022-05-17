New Netflix Series Trailer Is Giving Fans Buffy Vibes
The trailer for the new Netflix series First Kill is giving viewers serious Buffy the Vampire Slayer vibes. As you can see above, there may be a good reason for the comparison! Watch the trailer for First Kill below, and check out the synopsis for the series, as well. The show is set to start streaming on Netflix on June 10th.
"You never forget your first. Teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine) sets her sights on a new girl in town Calliope (Imani Lewis) for her first kill. But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for..."
The Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series that Joss Whedon headed from 1997 to 2003 actually tackled both of these subjects: Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy fell in love with several big vampire figures she was supposed to kill (Angel and Spike); the series was also one of the first big genre shows to explore same-sex relationships openly onscreen in the 1990s.
So if Netflix's First Kill is giving Buffy vibes, it may be the show that finally scratches that itch for a whole new generation!
Check out what viewers are saying after the first trailer:
Killing Eve is Good Too
"buffy meets killing eve" first kill was made in a blender for me https://t.co/NkTFEjdKKU— ꣹ (@SAPPHlST) May 12, 2022
Why be upset by comparison when it's comparison to stuff this good?prevnext
How Dare We? Easily.
"how dare you compare first kill to buffy" how dare we have a little bit of fun?— rhi (@loonathehorror) May 13, 2022
Seriously, this is going to be a whole lot of fun.prevnext
Enjoy the Parallels
"it'll never be buffy" yea that's why it's called FIRST KILL and not BUFFY. anyways catch me making as many parallels to buffy as i can. i wanna have fun.— missy (@sugarandspunk) May 14, 2022
It won't be the same, but that's okay, it doesn't have to be. Fans will make the bridge.prevnext
Buffy Vibes - And We LOVE IT!
First Kill (June 10th)..Buffy Vibes and I love it!— First Kill Netflix (June 10) (@Maria71075037) May 12, 2022
You need to watch it!#Netflix#Buffy #VampireDiaries #TeenWolf pic.twitter.com/MmkjVSXRMk
If this is Gen Z's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, we're good with that.prevnext
Will Stay For This
First Kill on @netflix!!! Whoo Whoo interracial lesbian couple with Buffy the vampire slayer and Romeo and Juliet twists! I am willing to stay on Netflix just to watch this show. Let me know when your stocks goes down $1.00 per share.— JustLanetra (@JustLanetra) May 14, 2022
Netflix may just retain a few key demos with this series. Safe to say no other streaming services are offering it.prevnext
The Elevator Pitch
So @Netflix's "First Kill" elevator pitch: Mix Buffy and DEBS.— Reg Hunt (@regphunt) May 15, 2022
Sounds about right.prevnext
WATCH First Kill Trailer
First Kiss. First Love. First Kill. pic.twitter.com/rspumndzYl— Netflix (@netflix) May 12, 2022
Here is the trailer for Netflix's supernatural teen romance series First Kill.prev