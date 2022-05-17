New Netflix Series Trailer Is Giving Fans Buffy Vibes

The trailer for the new Netflix series First Kill is giving viewers serious Buffy the Vampire Slayer vibes. As you can see above, there may be a good reason for the comparison! Watch the trailer for First Kill below, and check out the synopsis for the series, as well. The show is set to start streaming on Netflix on June 10th.

"You never forget your first. Teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine) sets her sights on a new girl in town Calliope (Imani Lewis) for her first kill. But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for..."

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV series that Joss Whedon headed from 1997 to 2003 actually tackled both of these subjects: Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy fell in love with several big vampire figures she was supposed to kill (Angel and Spike); the series was also one of the first big genre shows to explore same-sex relationships openly onscreen in the 1990s.

So if Netflix's First Kill is giving Buffy vibes, it may be the show that finally scratches that itch for a whole new generation!

Check out what viewers are saying after the first trailer: