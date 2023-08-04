Netflix Reveals First Trailer for Season 3 of Fan-Favorite Series

Ragnarok is officially coming back to Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming service debuted the trailer for the latest batch of episodes, which will be part of the third and final season of the live-action series. The trailer provides the latest look at the story of Magne Seier (David Stakston) and his modern-day journey as the reincarnation of Thor. Previous seasons of the show premiered to relatively-positive ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, but was met with a mixed response by some Norwegian media.

"There are a lot of people today, not least of all young people, who think the world is big and scary, and on the brink of an apocalypse," series creator Adam Price explained in a previous interview. "So, I figured that people in this world need something to put their faith in…there is need for a tale of a hero. And in our little town of Edda, there's a hero who comes along."

What Is Ragnarok About?

In Ragnarok, what do you do when you're an 18-year-old high school senior in a small town in Norway, and you have realized that you're the chosen one? …whose task it is to stand up to an ancient and extremely powerful enemy that keeps not just a whole town but an entire country in an iron grip? The protagonist Magne must attempt to fight this enemy, but how do you keep your cool and make the right choices when you're a teenager in love, suddenly armed with the world's mightiest weapon, while at the same time having to figure out who you are? Magne has to weigh every step on his journey from child to adult. As well as navigate the many relations he has finally managed to forge in the small town. But who is — when it all comes down to it — his friend? And who is his enemy?

The cast of Ragnarok includes David Stakston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Herman Tømmeraas, Danu Sunth, Henriette Steenstrup, Synnøve Macody Lund, Odd-Magnus Williamsson, Bjørn Sundqvist, Vebjørn Enger, Billie Barker, Benjamin Helstad, Ruben Rosbach, Ida Nilsen, Jesper Malm, Fridtjov Såheim, and Espen Sigurdsen.

The third and final season of Ragnarok will debut exclusively on Netflix on August 24th.