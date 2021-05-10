Ragnarok Season 2 Trailer Released By Netflix

✖

Just over a year ago came the confirmation from Netflix that their Norse mythology inspired series Ragnarok had been renewed for season two, and now the first trailer for the next batch of episodes have arrived online. The coming-of-age drama takes a new spin on Norse mythology featuring a character that is the living embodiment of Thor and an entire family based on the " jötunn," aka Frost Giants like in the pages of Marvel Comics. The series is set in the fictitious Norwegian town of Edda and the official description for the show from Netflix reads:

"Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on and contributing to a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The series is set in the small, fictitious town of Edda, situated in the grand, breathtaking Norwegian nature. The story revolves around the inhabitants of Edda, who are perhaps not all who they claim to be. With them, we experience a drastically changing world: melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours. Some might say we’re headed for yet another Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time..." Ragnarok season two will premiere on the streaming service on May 27.

Ragnarok primarily has a cast of Norwegian actors that American audiences might not recognize or know by name, there are some within its ranks like like Synnøve Macody Lund from The Girl in the Spider's Web and Fridtjov Såheim from Netflix's Lilyhammer who viewers may know when they see. The series is created by Danish writer/producer Adam Price.

The first season of the series currently holds a 67% critical rating from Rotten Tomatoes (technically fresh, but not "Certified Fresh") and an 80% audience score on the review aggregator. More than one review on the website referred to the show's aesthetic and storytelling as being akin to "Twilight" albeit for the Norse gods rather than vampires and werewolves.

Those eager for a further taste of Thor and the mythology they might already know from reading comics are in luck too though as production is underway on Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo film starring Chris Hemsworth in the title role.