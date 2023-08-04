The Lincoln Lawyer Showrunner Reveals How the Season 2 Finale Sets Up Season 3

The final episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 were released on Netflix this week, about a month after the first half of the season made its debut. Fans finally get to see how the case of Lisa Trammell comes to a close, and what it means for Mickey's future going forward. Without giving anything away, the final minutes of Season 2 also reveal that Mickey's life is very much still in danger, though it leaves fans with more questions than answers. This ending is how the creative team is setting up The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 3.

Netflix hasn't renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 3 just yet, but a renewal wouldn't be the least bit surprising, given the show's popularity. According to executive producer and co-showrunner Ted Humphrey, the final minutes of Season 2 actually cover the first couple chapters in a different book from Michael Connelly's series of novels, setting the stage for a third installment.

"The season ends with a cliffhanger that clearly tees up the next season. The last 10 minutes of this season are the first couple of chapters of the next book that we're gonna adapt," Humphrey told Collider in a recent interview. "We had begun the process of that. We had convened our writers and began the process of that when the writers strike happened. Hollywood is obviously in a state of crisis right now. We obviously had to stop, as soon as the strike happened, but we're very excited to get back to that, as soon as the strike is resolved. We are not officially greenlit for a third season. Netflix won't do that until after the numbers come out from the second season, but everything looks positive. It was a vote of confidence in the show that they greenlit a writers room for a third season. So, we know where we're going. We know what we're basing it on."

Humphrey went on to talk a little more about the danger Mickey finds himself in, without revealing too much. The constant threats on the character's life might be the most unrealistic thing in the series, but it consistently keeps things exciting and engaging.

"A danger to Mickey is part of that. It's a thing in the book. I call Michael the modern-day Raymond Chandler because his books are these California noirs. Robert Altman's film, The Long Goodbye, is based on Raymond Chandler's novel, and Elliott Gould is in that, who's actually in our show," Humphrey said. "What Mickey shares with the heroes of noir novels like that is that somebody's always trying to hurt him. Real-life criminal defense attorneys' lives are not nearly as dangerous as Mickey's. That's the one thing about the show. I love the authenticity of the show, and we strive to make it as authentic as possible, but that's the one area where there's a nod to the drama of the situation. Mickey's job seems very dangerous, but that's part of what makes it exciting and what makes it fun."

Are you looking forward to seeing what The Lincoln Lawyer has in store for Season 3? Let us know in the comments!