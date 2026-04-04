Netflix is About to Lose 2 Seasons of an Iconic Nickelodeon Show

Two seasons of this millennial-defining animated series are set to leave Netflix in the coming days, so if you were hoping to get your fill of distinctly silly nostalgia, then now is the time to binge. And while there still rages a great debate about where the series started going off the rails, you won’t want to miss it while it’s still available to stream. So you’ve got until April 15th to get on it.

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The Fairly OddParents is a weird and wacky animated series about a boy named Timmy Turner. And Timmy has had it with pop quizzes and his babysitter, to name just a few things. In a moment of genius, he summons his fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda. But the two have plans of their own, leading Timmy on fantastical adventures and granting his wishes—some successfully and others…not so much.

It’s a Chaotic, Goofy Nostalgia-Fest

Nickelodeon

There’s a simplicity to The Fairly OddParents that just doesn’t seem to exist in cartoons anymore. Critic Lana Berkowitz refers to it as “an irreverence reminiscent of those happy-happy, joy-joy days that Nicktoons introduced 10 years ago.” Couple that with the blocky, colorful animation, and you have a recipe for a series that takes you directly back to your childhood. While it’s not perfect by any means, and growing up means realizing that Timmy is really kind of a jerk, not to mention the iffy ethics of freezing time for 50 years, it’s still a series worth catching up on if you have the time.

It’s also worth mentioning that The Fairly OddParents did earn itself a sequel, titled A New Wish, which turns its attention to a young girl named Hazel—who treats her wishes very differently than Timmy Turner did. And while the final seasons of the original are hotly debated as to whether or not they’re even good, A New Wish seems to be universally liked, created by people who genuinely loved the original series. “It really feels like a proper sequel show. It clearly brims with love for the old show and characters and lore, while very much trying to be its own thing,” said one fan. Another added, “I think that FoP as a franchise was always ripe for simply giving a different kid godparents and seeing what would happen, so I’m glad that it’s finally embracing it (it’s also why I’m a big defender of the OG’s final season, but that’s less universally liked).”

Will you be catching these episodes before they’re gone? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.