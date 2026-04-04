Regular Show: The Lost Tapes Releases New Promo, And It’s Making Some Big Changes

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes might just become one of the biggest, most anticipated sequels that Cartoon Network has ever launched. Arriving almost a decade following the original series finale, the spin-off is planning to bring viewers back to a time when Mordecai and Rigby were still employees of the park under the gumball-headed Benson. With the series set to arrive on May 11th, a new promotion has been revealed to highlight a misadventure of the bluejay and the raccoon, and the animation style is looking a little bit different from what we have witnessed from the original series and the spin-off so far.

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The latest promo shows Mordecai and Rigby training with Muscleman for an unknown reason. During the hilarious segment, both protagonists down blenders full of eggs, which puts the raccoon in a terrible spot. As Regular Show fans might know, Rigby is allergic to eggs, meaning this training method lands him right in the hospital, scoring a rare apology from Muscleman in the process. For this new promo, fans are noticing that the animation looks a little more streamlined, with the character designs looking different from how we’ve seen the park employees in the past.

An official reason behind why the designs and animation look different hasn’t officially been released by Cartoon Network, though there is the possibility that this promotion isn’t actually a part of the upcoming series proper. Only time will tell when it comes to whether the Lost Tapes will make some big changes from the original series, and you can see the promo for yourself below.

¡Tenemos la promoción en alta calidad! Agradecimientos a @tinytoad373 por la grabación. pic.twitter.com/ZjWp1M4LXE — TVLaint (@TVLaint) April 4, 2026

Will Regular Show Change With The Times?

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The above promo was released earlier this year and gave us a scene from the spin-off that looked like it had been pulled directly from the original series. With creator JG Quintel returning to the franchise, both as a creator and the voice of Mordecai, animation fans weren’t expecting many differences from the original series in terms of how it was produced. As more digital tools have been used to help streamline animation in recent years, it has yet to be seen if the animation for Lost Tapes will change

In a Cartoon Network press release from last month, Quintel commented on the upcoming spin-off, stating that Lost Tapes did remind him of the show that first introduced us to Mordecai and Rigby, “It’s been so much fun working with everyone on more Regular Show. We’re just making stuff for ourselves and trying to crack each other up. It reminds me a lot of the original run. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.” While JG hasn’t gone in-depth about the upcoming spin-off as of yet, all his comments don’t seem to hint at the idea of the animation changing significantly.

Alongside Quintel, the President of Warner Bros Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, Sam Register, commented on the return of Mordecai and Rigby, “Thank goodness JG works harder than Mordecai and Rigby, or we might have had to wait another nine years to see these characters again. With Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, JG and his incredible team have delivered the same absurd humor and genuine heart that made Regular Show a classic. We’re excited to welcome fans back to the park.”

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes is debuting this May, as mentioned earlier, and the spin-off is planning for a lengthy run as we speak. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Mordecai and Rigby would be a part of this spin-off for at least forty-four episodes, meaning we might be seeing years of Regular Show in the future.

What do you think of this new animation style that is seemingly being employed for Regular Show: The Lost Tapes? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!