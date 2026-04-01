Netflix Just Added the First 18 Episodes of One of NBC’s Best New Sitcoms (& It’s Packed With Nostalgic Reunions)

NBC has always been in the game of creating sitcom greats. Beginning with its “Must See TV” Thursday night block in the mid-1980s with shows like Family Ties, Cheers, and Night Court and into the 2010s and beyond with shows like The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the Big Three network has dominated the sitcom landscape for decades. The network has carried that momentum into the modern TV era with the creation of several buzzed-about shows, among them a great new modern sitcom that is now streaming on Netflix, and fans of one classic sitcom are in for several nostalgic reunions.

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After becoming a bona fide sitcom legend with her hit WB sitcom Reba in the early 2000s, Reba McEntire made her long-awaited sitcom return with Happy’s Place. The series debuted on NBC in October 2024 and has been a solid performer on the network, ranking as the 9th most popular show on NBC with over 2.8 million viewers as of March 2026. As the series currently airs its second season, Netflix subscribers can stream Happy’s Place’s 18-episode first season after it dropped on April 1st. Sitcom fans who tune in will be rewarded with plenty of Reba cast reunions on the show, which stars Reba as Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s Knoxville, Tennessee tavern, only to discover she must share ownership with a newly discovered half-sister.

NBC’s Happy’s Place Is a Spiritual Successor to Reba

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Happy’s Place isn’t a Reba spinoff or revival, but there’s no doubt that it carries the spirit of the iconic early 2000s sitcom. While Happy’s Place focuses more on work-family dynamics rather than raising children, and Bobbie is not initially as maternal as Reba was, the series captures the same comforting, multi-camera sitcom formula and warm atmosphere as the original sitcom that made it so great. Abbott even told PEOPLE ahead of the show’s premiere that they “wanted to recapture some of that feeling that we had on the old Reba show.” Happy’s Place achieves that warm, inviting, and family-friendly feel with a similar blend of lighthearted comedy with poignant moments, and the tavern setting serves as a comfortable, centralized home base similar to the kitchen in Reba.

The familiar, comforting chemistry between McEntire and fellow Reba star Melissa Peterman, which creates a found family dynamic the show relies on, isn’t the only Reba reunion viewers can expect to see in Happy’s Place. Beyond just the behind-the-scenes reunions of the creative team, the series created by Kevin and Julie Abbott, Happy’s Place features several onscreen Reba reunions. Steve Howey, who played Van Montgomery in Reba, appeared in the Season 1 episode “Ho-Ho-Howey“ as a wealthy businessman named Danny, even dropping a nod to Reba with the line, “You remind me of these people I knew in Houston 20 years ago.” Chris Rich, who played Brock Hart on the beloved sitcom, also made a cameo in Season 1’s “Sisters Ink.” The show has continued the reunions into Season 2, with McEntire’s TV daughter JoAnna Garcia Swisher guest starring in the episode “Social Discontent.”

What’s New on Netflix?

Happy’s Place isn’t the only new title streaming on Netflix. The streamer kicked off April with a wave of additions that also included Season 1 of St. Denis Medical and movies like Along Came Polly, Madagascar, and several Mission: Impossible films.

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