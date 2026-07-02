Marvel Just Officially Gave Storm Her Biggest Power-Up Yet in X-Men ’97

X-Men ’97 Season 2 has officially given Storm a power-up worthy of an Omega mutant. Storm has always been one of the most powerful X-Men, but modern readers may be surprised to learn she wasn’t officially classed as an “Omega level mutant” – one of the most powerful in existence – until 2019’s House of X #1. This included a definitive list of Omega mutants and, for the first time, openly acknowledged what everyone had always suspected: the Beautiful Windrider is an Omega.

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X-Men ’97 Season 1 ran with this, with the Sentinels themselves officially recognizing her as an Omega threat. She went on to demonstrate her power in spectacular form, single-handedly destroying entire squads of Sentinels. But that’s nothing compared to the power-up she’s already received in X-Men ’97 Season 2, episode 1.

Storm Manipulates the Universe Itself

The episode gives Storm one of the most powerful feats I’ve ever seen her perform, in any medium. Encouraged by Mother Askani (another Omega mutant in her own right), Storm goes a step beyond manipulating the Earth’s weather; instead, she reaches out to the sun itself, generating an actual solar flare. Storm is officially powerful enough to control cosmic forces, and she can direct the flow of energy in the sun itself. It’s a breathtaking moment, easily one of the best demonstrations of Storm’s power in the character’s history.

Forge speaks for the audience when he reacts in outright awe. “By the goddess,” he says – a repeated catchphrase of Storm’s in the animated series. But it takes on new meaning now, because he’s clearly recognizing what Storm has become to him. Storm is now wielding the kind of power we traditionally associate with Marvel’s pantheons, proving she should be considered an equal to the likes of Thor. In truth, the God of Thunder himself likely couldn’t perform the feat she’s just pulled off.

In a delightful twist, Storm doesn’t summon this kind of power to perform a killer attack. Rather, she does it to provide power – simply making the sun do what it always does, releasing energy into the cosmos. This feels like the definition of her role as an Omega; she encourages things to be true to their nature, and to give our warmth and life into the world. X-Men ’97 understands Storm in a way even the comics rarely manage, and it’s wonderful to see.

I can’t help wondering, though, if X-Men ’97‘s premiere is hiding something in this cosmic feat. Storm is encouraged to do this by Mother Askani, aka Rachel Grey, host of the Phoenix Force. In the comics, Rachel herself is an Omega level mutant; in fact, she was the first one to be officially identified. There’s no real reason Rachel herself couldn’t find a way to provide the power she asks Storm to give. Cyclops correctly spots Mother Askani’s manipulative nature, and it’s entirely possible she’s pushed Storm to prepare her for the battles to come.

If this is the case, then Storm’s power-up isn’t the end of the story here. Rather, X-Men ’97 is preparing us for something even more spectacular, as Storm embraces the power she’s learned how to unlock. The X-Men look set to take on Celestial foes as this season continues, so they may need the unrivaled power of Storm behind them.

The first three episodes of X-Men ’97 are streaming now on Disney+, and new episodes will be released weekly. Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!