Netflix Launches Coloring Books Based On Fan-Favorite Series

Watching your favorite show on Netflix is a great way to reduce stress. Coloring books are also a great way to reduce stress. Put them together and you just might ascend into a higher plane of existence. Random House and Netflix will help you on your spiritual journey with a new collection of official coloring books based on hit shows Stranger Things, Castlevania, Squid Game, and Bridgerton. Details about each can be found below.

Castlevania: The Official Coloring Book – Pre-order on Amazon: "From Lord Dracula himself to the comradery of Alucard, Sypha, and Trevor, explore the world of Castlevania with this first-ever official Castlevania coloring book, bringing you back into demonic world of Wallachia. Featuring over 75 original illustrations and thick paper, this coloring book offers you a way to relive the most dramatic moments from the hugely popular Netflix show." Launches on October 17th.

Show Status: The Castlevania animated series is set to return with a new series called Castlevania: Nocturne. A release date for the show has not been revealed, but you can keep up with the latest Castlevania: Nocturne news right here.

Bridgerton: The Official Coloring Book – Pre-order on Amazon: "Featuring more than 75 original illustrations and thick paper, this coloring book offers you a way to explore the Regency-era world of Bridgerton: from the budding romances of the Bridgerton children, to the Queen's diamond season, to the mysterious Lady Whistledown, and, of course, all the wonderful costuming and tasty treats that have everyone talking at the ton." Launches on October 17th.

Show Status: Bridgerton Season 3 filming appears to have wrapped before the strikes, but a release date is unknown at this time. You can keep up with the latest Bridgerton news right here.

Squid Game: The Official Coloring Book – Pre-order on Amazon: "Red light . . . green light . . . let the games begin! This ferociously entertaining coloring book features over 70 illustrations of your favorite scenes from the Emmy-winning, mega-hit Netflix series Squid Game." Launches on September 5th.

Show Status: Squid Game Season 2 was in production as of this past June. You can keep up with the latest Squid Game news right here.

Stranger Things: The Official Coloring Book, Season 4 - Pre-order on Amazon: "From the Upside Down to Dr. Brenner's secret lab, explore over 75 iconic scenes and characters from season four of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things with this official coloring book for all ages." Launches on August 29th.