Castlevania: Nocturne Reveals First Look at Maria

The animated Castlevania franchise is getting ready to return to Netflix with its next big series in the near future, and the team behind Castlevania: Nocturne is celebrating the holidays with the first look at how Maria Renard will translate to the new anime! When the four season adaptation of Konami's classic video game franchise wrapped up its run last year, it was announced that there were already plans in place to expand the franchise with Netflix in a new sequel set years after the events of the four season main series following Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades' son.

Teased to be following a new protagonist names Richter Belmont and potential material from the Symphony of the Night and Blood of Rondo Castlevania games, Castlevania: Nocturne is confirmed to feature another key character from those titles, Maria Bernard. Showing off the first look at Maria's makeover for the new series, director Samuel Deats took to Twitter to reveal the fan favorite character heading into what will likely be a huge year for the franchise! Check it out below:

You were on Santa’s nice list this year, so here is a first look at Maria Renard from the upcoming Castlevania: Nocturne.@kevinkolde @clivebradley @AdamDeats @NetflixGeeked @kloysius pic.twitter.com/g3LcXWYI9E — Samuel Deats 🌕 (@SamuelDeats) December 24, 2022

What to Expect From Castlevania: Nocturne

A potential release date or window has yet to be set for the next entry in Castlevania's animated franchise, but it will be releasing with Netflix worldwide when it drops. Produced by Project 51 Productions with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation, Castlevania: Nocturne will also feature Kevin Kolde as showrunner with creator/writer Clive Bradley also attached.

It's set years after the events of the four season main series, taking place during the French Revolution in 1792 with the potential to adapt material from the games Richter and Maria had starred in, Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night (especially since Maria isn't 12 years old in this first look image, presumably). These two titles in particular are still held in high regard are some of the best in the Castlevania franchise overall, so this next series has a lot of promise already!

You can currently find Castlevania's four season run now streaming with Netflix, but what are you hoping to see from Maria in the next animated series?