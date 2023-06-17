Squid Game Season 2 Reveals First Look Teaser With New and Returning Stars

Squid Game Season 2 is now in the works for Netflix, and fans have finally gotten the first look at Season 2 with some major stars from the first season making their return all with some new faces joining the games this time around! Squid Game went on to become one of the most immediate worldwide hits with Netflix in some time as fans were drawn to both the grim nature of the central premise for the Korean Drama series and the childlike way that its stars had met their respective ways before it was all over. So it was no surprise to see that Season 2 was a lock.

Squid Game Season 2 was quickly announced to be in the works by Netflix, and has reportedly been teased to begin filming this Summer by central star Lee Jung-Jae from the first season. It seems this is the case as Netflix shared a major update on Squid Game Season 2 during the TUDUM special event. This shared the first look not only at the logo for Squid Game Season 2, but confirmed some of the older and new faces fans will see enter the fray with the next slate of games coming our way. You can check them out in the teaser for Squid Game Season 2 below:

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2!



And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast! pic.twitter.com/0iofoBQ1kB — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Squid Game Season 2: Netflix Reveals First Details

Announced during Netflix's TUDUM special event, Squid Game Season 2 will feature returning stars Lee Jung-jae (as Seong Gi-Hun), Lee Byung-Hun (as Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-Ho), and Gong Yoo (as the currently unnamed recruiter for the games overall). Netflix also revealed the first new cast members joining Squid Game Season 2, but has not revealed any of their roles in the upcoming season just yet with Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun. The most curious of these returns is undoubtedly Wi Ha-jun, as fans saw his story seemingly coming to a concrete end in the first season.

Squid Game Season 2 has yet to confirm a release date or window as of this initial announcement, but it seems like production for the new season is well underway. The first season ended with Gi-Hun deciding to take matters into his own hands and becoming more aggressive with the game moving forward, but there was no sign of how that was actually going to go. These new characters could be friend or foe, and that's definitely a curious thing to consider while we all wait.

What are you hoping to see in Squid Game Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!