Stranger Things 5 Star Maya Hawke Confirms Netflix Production Paused

Stranger Things 5 star Maya Hawke has confirmed that production has halted. The Duffer Brothers tweeted that they would not be working on the script for the show's ending during the writer's guild strike. In a conversation with Inverse, Hawke reaffirmed that stance. She said, "I know that the Duffer Brothers have worked on this script and will continue to work on it when the strike is over." So, Stranger Things 5 will have to wait until after the writer's strike is over and might even grow as the Screen Actor's Guild seems poised to pick up their picket signs as well. It's been the case all over Hollywood, but fans are now seeing the effects of the strike.

Later in the interview, Hawke said that she hoped the Duffers would "come to a fair deal with the same love and intensity and excitement they have all the other seasons, but with the added pressure and specificity of it being our farewell." So, fans waiting for Stranger Things 5 are going to have to sit tight until the studios play ball for the time being.

What Else Will Happen With Robin in Stranger Things 5?

Hawke previously talked about her hopes for Robin's love-life in Stranger Things 5. Maybe she actually gets to kiss someone next season? But, as of recently, the actress has some mixed feelings about giving Robin a girlfriend. Stranger Things is about friendship at its core, and just focusing on love could read as a misstep.

"It's both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence," Hawke explained to Yahoo! Entertainment. "That friendship with Steve is so special," she added. "And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they're really important and they deserve their airtime."

Who Will Die In Stranger Things 5?

(Photo: Netflix)

With Stranger Things 5 on the horizon, a lot of fans are concerned about who will die as things reach the end on Netflix. Hawke had to mention that someone the fanbase loves will probably meet their end. Let's face it, there are a lot of characters running around Hawkins, and elsewhere, now that were not there for the beginning of this story. So, everyone has to be ready to face the music if it's their time to go.

"Well, it's the last season, so people are probably going to die," Hawke said to Rolling Stone. "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don't want to kill them. I think that's a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn't wish it away."

When do you think Stranger Things 5 will happen? Let us know down in the comments!