Bridgerton Season 3 Reveals First Look Photos of Penelope and Colin

Netflix's virtual TUDUM event took place on Saturday and for fans of the hit series Bridgerton, that meant getting brand new first look photos of Penelope and Colin from the series' upcoming Season 3. During the event, the streamer shared four new photos teasing more of the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). You can check the photos out for yourself below.

Do contain your excitement. Your first look at Bridgerton Season 3 has arrived. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/m5icMZACvM — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 17, 2023

Season 3 of the series will find Penelope and Colin in an interesting place. Penelope, having heard Colin disparage her to his friends in Season 2, has finally given up on him and is now focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence — though it's a search that doesn't go especially well. Meanwhile, Colin returns from his summer travels and is troubled to learn that Penelope is upset with him. He aims to win back her friendship and help her find the perfect husband and in the process has to confront his real feelings for his friend — and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

"I really feel like it's Colin and Penelope's time. Because we've been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we've already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people," showruner Jess Brownell said previously. "I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it's like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn't quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up."

Phoebe Dynevor Not Returning for Season 3 of Bridgerton

When Bridgerton returns for Season 3, it will do so without series star Phoebe Dynevor. The Daphne Bridgerton actor previously confirmed she will not appear in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series.

"Well, I did my two seasons," Dynevor said previously when asked about her Bridgerton future. "I've done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?"

What is Season 3 of Bridgerton About?

Here is the official synopsis for Season 3 of Bridgerton: Season 3 of Bridgerton will find Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) as she's finally given up her crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing him disparage her to his friends last season. Instead, she's focusing on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters. Due to her lack of confidence, however, her search doesn't go so well.

Meanwhile, Colin is back from his summer travels with a new look and major swagger. He is disheartened to learn that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin is faced with figuring out what his true feelings for his friend really are.

Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

