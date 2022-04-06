Locke & Key Ending With Season 3 On Netflix

Locke & Key will be ending with Season 3 at Netflix. The news comes from Deadline as the IDW-based show gets one last salvo of episodes. Fans had been very excited about the upcoming season, but this move may have tempered some of the enthusiasm for what’s about to hit the airwaves. Not to fear though, the report indicates that this was the plan agreed upon by both Netflix decision makers and the creative team for the show. Showrunners Carlton Cute and Meredith Averill have led fans on an exciting journey that will see a beginning, middle and end. Check out their full statement down below.

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion,” Cuse and Averill wrote. “As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

Co-creator Joe Hill talked about the speculation surrounding a Sandman crossover late last year, “I’ve seen a few articles now teasing the possibility of a Locke & Key/Sandman crossover on Netflix & thought I’d jump in for a clickbait check,” Hill wrote. “Nope! Like most Sandman hardcores I’m looking forward to a big, sweeping, faithful adaptation of Neil’s stories. Can’t wait.”

Here’s how Netflix describes Locke & Key: “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.”

