Locke & Key Creator Speaks Out on Possible Crossover With Netflix’s Sandman

Fans of Locke & Key and The Sandman shouldn’t hold out hope for a crossover between the two Netflix live-action adaptations. Locke & Key , and Netflix is gearing up to debut . The idea of a crossover is likely in part due to the comic book crossover . But anyone expecting that comic to bear should probably give up on that idea. Locke & Key co-creator Joe Hill took to Twitter to put a stop to any such rumors or speculation about a crossover event.

“I’ve seen a few articles now teasing the possibility of a Locke & Key/Sandman crossover on Netflix & thought I’d jump in for a clickbait check,” Hill tweeted. “Nope! Like most Sandman hardcores I’m looking forward to a big, sweeping, faithful adaptation of Neil’s stories. Can’t wait.”

He followed up by directly referencing the Hell & Gone crossover, tweeting, “I just think it’s so cool that @neilhimself let @GR_comics & I play in the Sandman universe for the Hell & Gone comic. It was amazing to have spent some time adventuring in his world. That’s a thing I’m always going to treasure.”

Netflix recently revealed the first look at its upcoming Sandman adaptation. Based on Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book series, Tom Sturridge stars as Dream of the Endless in the dark fantasy saga. At DC FanDome, Netflix offered the first look at Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in the new series.

According to Netflix’s official Locke & Key synopsis, “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment and returns October 22 for Season 2.”

