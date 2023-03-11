Netflix Losing All Seasons of Fan-Favorite Sitcom

As the streaming wars continue, Netflix appears to be getting stronger, yet all the while they have been losing fan favorites after their contracts expire. Today, it has been revealed that the streaming service is officially losing another fan favorite sitcom, which will definitely be a loss felt by both the fans and the company. According to Deadline, Netflix has lost the rights to host the Zooey Deschanel-led New Girl, and all 146 episodes of the series will be moving to Hulu or Peacock on April 17th. Netflix originally got the rights to New Girl back in 2013, and now that Disney's licensing deal with the streamer has expired, it only makes sense for it to go to Hulu or Peacock, joining all of the other hit 20th Century Fox series like the American Horror Story franchise and more.

Zooey Deschanel on a Possible New Girl Revival

Speaking with The AV Club Deschanel said that she misses playing Jessica, but also doesn't know what the odds are of bringing everyone back together again for a follow up.

"I miss playing Jessica Day, I loved playing that character,' Deschanel said. "It was so much fun being on set every day. Mainly, I miss the camaraderie with the other actors, I loved working with everyone, and we just had such great writing on the show. I don't know the answer, it feels like 50 percent here and 50 percent there, so I'm not really sure."

Will There Be a New Girl Reunion?

While Deschanel wasn't sure what the potential for such a project would be, series creator Elizabeth Meriwether has spoken out about this previously. In 2021 for the show's tenth anniversary, Meriwether said that a reunion would eventually happen when it felt right — suggesting that more time needed to pass.

"I think we need a little more water under the bridge is what I'll say, but yeah," Meriwether said. "When it feels right, when the universe says it's time, I will be there with my little tippy-tap computer writing stuff."

For now you can watch all episodes of New Girl on Netflix until it leaves the streaming platform on April 17th.

What do you think about the move? Will you watch New Girl before it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!