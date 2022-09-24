Lupin: Part 3 Teaser Trailer Released By Netflix





Lupin Season 3 got a trailer today as part of Netflix's TUDUM event. Omar Sy is back as the charismatic French spy in the hit series. Last season saw Arsene notch a big victory for his family, but the target on his back continues to endure. Lupin has been a massive success for Netflix as the foreign series charted highly during Season 1 and built on that strong start in the second salvo of episodes. Production on Season 3 was not without some excitement however. Thieves managed to make off with $300,000 worth of equipment during the shooting period for the Netflix program. Luckily for the streamer, those thieves didn't get away. Hopefully, that's the end of life imitating art. Check out the trailer for Sy's latest helping of impressive capers down below.

After Season 1, The New York Times spoke to the actor about playing Lupin. The role holds a significance for French actors. Sy likened it to being James Bond as a British actor.

Lupin is back! Get a sneak peek at Part 3 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/7O39fdWskN — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

"If I were British, I would have said James Bond, but since I'm French, I said Lupin," Sy previously told the paper when asked about the honor. "He's playful, he's clever, he steals, he's surrounded by women. Plus, he's a character who plays characters. For an actor, he's the best. Honestly, it was just something you had to know, a part of culture. Later on, I connected the dots between the books, the TV shows I saw as a kid, and some mangas. I became totally addicted by working on 'Lupin.'"

"It's the first time I play this kind of father, who has a lot of baggage and questions," Sy continued. "I'm always interested in fatherhood. It's not easy, and you don't know whether you were a good dad or a bad one until your children are grown up… The idea of inheritance moves me — what do we retain and what do we pass on? For me that's the true meaning of life, what makes us human."

Netflix celebrated the success of the French series before Season 2 got off the ground. Here's some of the facts that they put together about the show's performance. "Since the release of the series, the original Maurice Leblanc book has regained interest internationally 114 years after it's first release, with it now trending on many marketplaces in France, Italy, Spain, the U.S., the U.K., Korea and others."

Are you excited for Lupin Season 3? Let us know down in the comments!