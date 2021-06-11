Lupin Season 2 Has Finally Dropped on Netflix

✖

The world's favorite gentleman thief is finally back in business. Ever since the first season of Lupin was released earlier this year, Netflix subscribers around the globe have been waiting to see Omar Sy return to action in new episodes. Thankfully, that wait is finally over. On Friday morning, the second season of Lupin was released on Netflix.

Shortly after the first season of Lupin debuted on Netflix, we learned that a second batch of episodes was already on the way. A summer premiere was announced not long after that, and now here we are. There are five more hours of Lupin now available for everyone to enjoy.

The question will now pivot to what happens next. Given Lupin's insane popularity, both in the United States and around the globe, it would seem like Netflix is primed for even more seasons of the series in the future. It also seems like Sy wants to keep playing the character for a long time. However, nothing has been announced just yet, so we'll have to wait and see if Lupin will return for more adventures.

Sy stars in Lupin alongside Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella, Soufiane Guerrab. The series is created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan.

Part 2 of Lupin consists of five episodes, just as the first installment did. Ludovic Bernard directs the first two episodes of Lupin Part 2, while Hugo Gélin directs the remaining three. Isabelle Degeorges and Nathan Franck produce for Gaumont Télévision.

Here's the official synopsis for Lupin Part 2:

"Assane's quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger."

All 10 episodes of Lupin are now streaming on Netflix.