Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 13th)
The Crown and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off are among the weekly highlights for Netflix.
This coming week is one of those weeks where Netflix is truly releasing something for everyone. The streaming giant only has new releases planned for four of the next seven days, but those four days are packed with a wide variety of different options that cover quite a few bases. From new Christmas movies to anime adaptations of cult classic superhero stories, Netflix has a diverse slate on the way in the coming days.
While there are new releases on both Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, Thursday is when the biggest titles will start dropping. November 14th will see the debut of the new holiday film Best. Christmas. Ever!, which stars Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham. Thursday also marks the release of The Crown Season 6 Part 1.
On Friday, Netflix will debut every episode of Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off, an anime adaptation of the beloved comics and film. That same day will see the release of Rustin, the Bayard Rustin biopic starring Colman Domingo.
You can check out all of this week's Netflix releases below!
Tuesday, November 14th
Criminal Code (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
To crack the code of an investigation into a larger-than-life robbery, federal agents need to get creative.
How to Become a Mob Boss -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Narrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history's most notorious mob bosses – from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar – and their tactics for success.
The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
This fall, in a clash of wheels and irons, stars of two Netflix sports series will face off in The Netflix Cup, Netflix's first-ever live sports event featuring athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. The Formula 1® drivers and PGA TOUR professionals will pair up to compete in a match play tournament at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, The Netflix Cup is set to stream live on Netflix beginning at 3p.m. PT / 6p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14th.
Suburræterna (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
While chaos rules over Rome, established alliances are at risk as tensions rise with emerging clans. The world of "Suburra" takes a new turn.
Wednesday, November 15th
Feedback (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
A former rock star with a faulty memory and a family in shambles, all due to his addiction problem, sets off on a frantic search to find his missing son.
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Matt Rife: Natural Selection -- NETFLIX COMEDY
A new stand-up special from comedian Matt Rife.
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1prevnext
Thursday, November 16th
Best. Christmas. Ever! -- NETFLIX FILM
After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove her old friend Jackie's life is too good to be true.
The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning.
Downton Abbey
Harriet
In Love and Deep Water (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Romance, mystery and mayhem unfolds aboard a luxury liner heading for the Aegean Sea when a butler and a passenger try to solve a baffling murder.
Lone Survivorprevnext
Friday, November 17th
All-Time High (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM
A con artist in dire need of cash and a woman with a crypto fortune hit it off. Is she the target of his dreams, or is the scammer about to get scammed?
Believer 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX FILM
A determined detective continues his search for the truth behind Asia's largest drug organization and its elusive boss he has unfinished business with.
CoComelon Lane -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Join your favorite "CoComelon" characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings – and the world around them – in this story-driven series.
The Dads -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In this gentle meditation on fatherhood, brotherhood and manhood, five fathers of trans children join Dennis Shepard – the father of slain gay college student Matthew Shepard – for a weekend fishing trip in rural Oklahoma. As the men cast their lines into the river, they find common ground across racial, geographical and generational lines: their unconditional love for their children.
The Queenstown Kings (ZA) -- NETFLIX FILM
After his father's death, a washed-up soccer star returns to rural Queenstown and struggles to connect with his son, a promising player with big dreams.
Rustin -- NETFLIX FILM
Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of Civil Rights history by orchestrating the 1963 March on Washington.
Sagrada Familia: Season 2 (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Haunted by the past, Gloria will stop at nothing to carve out a future for her family while new schemes and mysteries bubble up in the neighborhood.
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off -- NETFLIX ANIME
Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated.
Stamped from the Beginning -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Using innovative animation and expert insights, this documentary based on Ibram X. Kendi's bestseller explores the history of racist ideas in America.