Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 13th)

This coming week is one of those weeks where Netflix is truly releasing something for everyone. The streaming giant only has new releases planned for four of the next seven days, but those four days are packed with a wide variety of different options that cover quite a few bases. From new Christmas movies to anime adaptations of cult classic superhero stories, Netflix has a diverse slate on the way in the coming days. While there are new releases on both Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, Thursday is when the biggest titles will start dropping. November 14th will see the debut of the new holiday film Best. Christmas. Ever!, which stars Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham. Thursday also marks the release of The Crown Season 6 Part 1. On Friday, Netflix will debut every episode of Scott Pilgrim: Takes Off, an anime adaptation of the beloved comics and film. That same day will see the release of Rustin, the Bayard Rustin biopic starring Colman Domingo. You can check out all of this week's Netflix releases below!

Tuesday, November 14th Criminal Code (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

To crack the code of an investigation into a larger-than-life robbery, federal agents need to get creative. How to Become a Mob Boss -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Narrator Peter Dinklage guides you through this darkly satirical how-to guide that explores the rise and fall of history's most notorious mob bosses – from Al Capone to Pablo Escobar – and their tactics for success. The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

This fall, in a clash of wheels and irons, stars of two Netflix sports series will face off in The Netflix Cup, Netflix's first-ever live sports event featuring athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. The Formula 1® drivers and PGA TOUR professionals will pair up to compete in a match play tournament at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, The Netflix Cup is set to stream live on Netflix beginning at 3p.m. PT / 6p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14th. Suburræterna (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wednesday, November 15th Feedback (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A former rock star with a faulty memory and a family in shambles, all due to his addiction problem, sets off on a frantic search to find his missing son. First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3 Matt Rife: Natural Selection -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Thursday, November 16th Best. Christmas. Ever! -- NETFLIX FILM

After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove her old friend Jackie's life is too good to be true. The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning. Downton Abbey Harriet In Love and Deep Water (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

