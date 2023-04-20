Netflix Orders New Series From Stranger Things Creators

As one might expect, Netflix is staying in business with Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers. According to a new press release from the streamer they've handed out a series order to The Boroughs. The duo that created Stranger Things will serve as executive producers on the series which is executive produced by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), who will also serve as Showrunners. They describe the series as follows: "In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have... time."

"We've been fans of Jeff and Will's writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands," The Duffer Brothers said in a statement. "While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can't wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching."

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews added: " We're thrilled to be back at Netflix. Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can't wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs."

The series will hail from Upside Down Pictures, the production banner started by the Duffers in 2022. In addition to The Boroughs, the company will also produce Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage-play prequel which will be directed by Stephen Daldry and written by Kate Trefry. Update Down Pictures is also developing an untitled Stranger Things animated series and a live-action series adaptation of Death Note.

Fans of the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will be happy to see Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews returned to the streamer after their Emmy-winning series was surprisingly cancelled. In addition to the upcoming new Netflix series, their animated movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be released next April by Warner Bros.