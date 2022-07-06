Stranger Things Getting Official Stage Play Spinoff





Stranger Things is getting a stage play spinoff according to a new report. Deadline says that Stephen Daldry will be helming the project. Sonia Friedman will be producing the project as well. 21 Laps is serving as associate producer too. This information comes from an extensive rundown of all the project that Matt and Ross Duffer have in the pipeline. Upside Down Pictures is now a thing and Netflix is providing a platform for all kinds of Stranger Things content. There's another spinoff coming up from the creators. A Stephen King adaptation is also on the docket. (That title will be based on The Talisman.) Also of note for Anime fans will be the Death Note live-action series. (It would seem that Netflix is anxious to get back to that well again.) So, there's a wave of Stranger Things content and more for everyone who loves the horror series.

"Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear," Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos explained. "They are all about the details — it's no accident that Stranger Things has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today. We're excited to continue telling new stories with them as they grow Upside Down Pictures and to welcome Hilary as creative partner."

"It didn't take long into our first meeting with Hilary, where we bonded over films like Jaws, Home Alone, and Speed, to know we had found a kindred spirit," the Duffers added in a statement. "Hilary's passion for storytelling is perhaps matched only by her passion for the storytellers themselves, for whom she is fiercely protective. No wonder so many writers and directors are drawn to working with her. She is a rare talent indeed, and we feel extremely grateful to have her at our side as we build Upside Down Pictures."

Leavitt also chimed-in, "I remember the first movie I saw in the theater, the first VHS tape I got for Christmas, the first international one-sheet I bid for on eBay because it was cooler than the domestic. And the first time I met Matt and Ross. All of these seminal moments have led to this ridiculously cool opportunity to build a company with the Duffer Brothers where we produce movies and television because we love movies and television. This love is at the core of Upside Down Pictures, where we're able to collaborate with other artists on projects across the full spectrum of genre. We all love what we do and are excited to do more and more."

