Stranger Things might be preparing to come to an end with Stranger Things Season 5, but now a new spin-off is in the works as the first major spin-off series project has been announced for Netflix! Stranger Things is such a wide world with a lot of lore that both fans and Netflix aren't ready for the franchise to end just yet. But as Stranger Things Season 5 readies for it all to come to an end, it seems that Netflix is already getting ready for the next major expansion of the franchise in a whole new kind of way. With an animated series, no less.

Rumored to be in the works for quite a long time, Stranger Things has announced what is deemed the first spin-off project coming to Netflix soon. According to Variety, details about this animated project are being kept very quiet. Eric Robles and Flying Bark Productions were brought in to develop the show. Of course, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers are executive producing along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. So you can expect all the spooky nostalgic vibes of the original Stranger Things series to imbue this animated spin-off.

"We've always dreamed of an animated 'Stranger Things' in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," the Duffer brothers said in a statement. We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with – the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you! The adventure continues..."

Stranger Things – Another Spin-Off Coming?

If reports are right, another Stranger Things spin-off is in the works. Stranger Things spin-offs havea apparently been in development for the last few years, but it wasn't until recently that it was officially confirmed to actually be a new spin-off taking the Stranger Things franchise in a whole new direction. This new spin-off series will feature new characters with their own stories to follow. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not there will be connections to the main series thus far, but it's certainly one major thing to keep an eye on.

As for who is developing the animated series, details about the studio and staff for the new Stranger Things anime will be revealed at a later date. As for the main series, Stranger Things 5 is currently scheduled to start filming this May without a set release window or date set for the new season of episodes just yet.

How do you feel about Stranger Things' first spin-off? What do you want to see from Stranger Things? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!