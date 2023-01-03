Outer Banks Season 3 First Look Released, Premiere Date Announced by Netflix

Netflix revealed the first look and images for Season 3 of the Outer Banks. Fans were wondering what was next for the Pogues, who were looking for that $400 million treasure. Answers are coming on February 23. Chase Stokes' John B is connected to that mysterious fortune. As the tangle of lies and secrets is discovered, the characters put themselves into harm's way as they try to get to the bottom of what exactly is going on with all this money. It's a wild ride in surfside locales and fans have been more than willing to follow this cast wherever the wind takes them.

Season 2 saw the Pogues reach an island paradise. Free from the chase for a little while, they can all decompress. After all, that salvo of episodes gave our principle players a lot to chew on. Both John B and Sarah's dads are alive and well. However, that pesky fortune still looms large in the background. A certain Caribbean Don will rest at nothing to get that money back and everyone standing in his way is in danger. So, it's going to be exciting times on Netflix this year. Check out the first look for yourself down below!

Outer Banks Season 3 premieres February 23 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/Odp3POhXVR — Netflix (@netflix) January 3, 2023

What Can You Expect From Outer Banks Season 3?

Here's how Netflix describes Season 3 of the hit series: "After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed "Poguelandia," the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives."

"They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together."

Are you excite for Season 3? Let us know what you think down in the comments!