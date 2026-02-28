Netflix Quietly Adds Both Seasons of a Masterpiece Drama, 24 Years On

With the constant success of Bridgerton, it looks like Netflix has decided to get back into the period drama game, recently adding a 24-year-old show based on a beloved series of trilogies that’s been called historical drama at its best. Even so long after the series debuted, it’s still regarded as the best of the best—a testament to the storytelling, the material’s strength, and the powerhouse performances.

The Forsyte Saga, which stars Damien Lewis, Gina McKee, and Rupert Graves, centers on three generations of the indomitable Forsytes, an upper-middle-class British family, as their tale spans from the 1870s to 1920. Everything from the costumes to the sets to the sprawling cinematography and incredible performances is a testament to why The Forsyte Saga was always so successful, and why it will continue to be. It’s Downton Abbey before Downton Abbey even existed.

It’s a Testament to the Addictive Power of Period Dramas

Bridgerton. Downton Abbey. Upstairs Downstairs. There’s a reason people gravitate toward them in droves. And it’s no different for The Forsyte Saga, a series which, with less of the subtle humor than the aforementioned shows, pulls back the curtain on a slice of life that audiences will never be able to experience, due mostly to the fact that it’s a bygone era—another facet of the genre, and this series in particular, that keeps it so popular. “The series displays w/such heartache (thanks to the acting) the struggles and human complexities of individuals forced to stay within the expectations of their repressed society. The actors effectively display how the characters desperately need & want love and acceptance, but don’t have a clue how to obtain it, although some do find love eventually,” said one viewer.

What makes The Forsyte Saga in particular so enduring and successful? “The actors executed their portrayals with such realism that I was engrossed in the mindsets of the major players in the film. Such performances are refreshing in the movie industry, as one loses sight of the actors for the ‘characters.’ The plot was very good and well written; as such, the movie never seemed to drag. For me, this drama evoked powerful emotions ranging from deep sorrow & loss to empathy & sympathy, and even a few moments of unexpected humour. I kept wanting more.”

