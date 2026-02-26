Bridgerton Season 5 Confirmed, But Who Will It Be About? Here’s Everything We Already Know

Now that Bridgerton Season 4 is over, we inevitably turn our attention to the future, particularly with the bombshell that’s dropped at the end of Benedict and Sophie’s Cinderella-like love story. We already know that Netflix plans to release 8 seasons of the alternate-history Regency romance, adapting the 8 books by Julia Quinn, so we’re only halfway through. And now, we know for certain we’re getting more.

Thanks to a 2025 update from Netflix, Bridgerton Season 5 and 6 have been confirmed for some time, but we still don’t know who the season will follow now that Benedict’s story is done. There are hints in Bridgerton Season 4’s explosive ending, and the books suggest which Bridgerton children will take the lead for the two confirmed seasons, but we also know that the show has a fondness for changing things up. So what should we all expect? Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 as well as SPOILERS from the Bridgerton books.

Which Bridgerton Child Will Be The Lead in Season 5

While Netflix’s adaptation has already changed up the order of the books by swapping Benedict and Colin’s stories, if Bridgerton goes back to the original order, Eloise will be the character to take over the lead for Season 5. The problem with that is that Eloise isn’t really on the radar as a romantic lead, given she’s mostly uninterested, even with her mother’s pressure. In fact, Eloise seems intent on and content with becoming a spinster. That said, Bridgerton Season 4’s midcredits scene does see Eloise mention her fondness for weddings, and the removal of her alliance with Benedict as the family’s supposed unmarriables could be the setup she needs.

In the books, she marries Sir Philip Crane, the husband (well, widower) of Marina Thompson, who was part of Bridgerton Season 1. Whether we see that play out the same way remains to be seen, given Marina is (presumably) still alive, and Sir Philip is still nowhere to be seen. But as Benedict’s evolution from promiscuous rake to devoted husband proved, love can be a hell of a catalyst.

The other most likely candidate is Francesca, whose book “When He Was Wicked” sees her get over the death of John by marrying his cousin Michael. In Bridgerton, of course, Michael has been replaced by Michaela, and while this universe is more progressive in some ways than the real-world Regency period, we also know same-sex relationships remain forbidden. So we will presumably see Francesca and Michaela get together, after their romance was teased, but it will also require a serious change from the books.

How Bridgerton Season 4 Sets up Season 5

Aside from Eloise’s brief hints and the tease of Michaela and Francesca’s blossoming – and forbidden – romance, Bridgerton Season 4 also sets up a new mystery: who the new Whistledown is. After Penelope’s decision to retire and focus on novel writing, an impostor has taken up the mantle and promises that she will bring back the “fun.” It’s an interesting twist that will hopefully bring back some of the intrigue that was lost when Penelope was outed. And even better, it’ll give Penelope more to do than the somewhat limp jousting match we saw between her and the Queen this season. The Queen herself also now gets a new jousting partner.

Even if Eloise is the main character in Season 5, we’re likely to see more of the fallout from John’s death and Michaela’s departure. Then there’s the fallout of Violet’s relationship with Lord Anderson ending – hopefully, that one doesn’t just fade away entirely. Hyacinth’s training for her own debut will presumably also continue, while Gregory may even get something to do too. He has to at some point, after all.

Will Any Other Main Characters Return?

Let’s get to it right away: Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) arent coming back. If they couldn’t bring themselves to turn up to the funeral of Daphne’s sister’s husband, nothing will drag them back (unless Simon is killed off too, perhaps). Anthony and Kate also missed the funeral (despite being around just before John died, weirdly) and it feels like Jonathan Bailey’s growing schedule might be an impediment to them coming back again in Season 5. But then, Anthony is the head of the family, and cannot just galavant around the world forever. So we either need a creative solution, or Anthony needs to come back. Neither feels likely right now.

Colin and Penelope are less likely to disappear, because the new Whistledown story brings Pen back into play as a major story presence (even if Colin was completely sidelined in Season 4). So they can be expected to return. Benedict and Sophie, though, are a bit more of a question: they have to step aside to allow the next lead to step up, and Benedict’s country house allows that, but they’re both going to be very popular still by the time Season 5 comes around. The jury is out on that front for now.

On the current production trend, Bridgerton Season 5 may return by the end of 2027, but there’s no guarantee. The gap between Season 1 and Season 2 was 15 months, between 2 and 3 was 26 months, and between 3 and the first part of Season 4 was 20 months. Following that trend, the earliest point in a potential release window would be April 2027, and the latest would be March 2028. Let’s hope it’s more towards the start of that window rather than the end: unless we get a new spinoff that can tide us all over. You’d think that would have been announced by now though.

We do, at least, already know that the Bridgerton Season 5 writers’ room has kicked off, thanks to Shonda Rhimes (and that we will eventually get all 8 seasons), so the wheels are moving.

Shonda Rhimes reaffirmed that we will possibly be getting all 8 seasons of Bridgerton and Season 5 is already in the writers room pic.twitter.com/vhPBV1CDY6 — Wantii | Bridgerton S4 Spoilers 💌💫 (@Elmsington) October 13, 2025

