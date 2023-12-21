One of Netflix's Popular Dating Shows Is Coming Back

Netflix is bringing back one of its most-popular dating shows for Season 2. A ton of viewers out there were wondering when Love on the Spectrum U.S. would be returning. All, we got an official trailer this week. A whole new group of hopeful people looking for love are being introduced to the audience. Even better news is that you won't have to wait longer for new episodes as the Season 2 premiere takes place on January 19. Fans who loved Season 1 might have some surprises in-store as there are murmurs of some familiar faces making a return as well. It's a good timed to be a Netflix reality fan. Check out the official trailer for Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 2 right here.

Here's how Netflix is describing the return of the fan-favorite dive into dating: "Emmy Award-winning doc-reality series, Love on the Spectrum U.S., is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. In its second season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters – including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces – searching for something we all hope to find, love."

Netflix Reality Continues To Grow

Love on the Spectrum isn't the only Netflix favorite to be getting another season. On Valentines Day 2024, a new batch of Love Is Blind episodes are heading to the streamer. Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are back to walk through the entire wild process with viewers for Season 6. Every single entry in this franchise finds its way to the Netflix Top 10 at some point. So, rejoice reality TV fans.

The company teases all the dramatics down below: "Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods."

"When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind."

Netflix Brings Back Other Fan-Favorites For More

(Photo: Netflix)

The Netflix Reality corner isn't the only place seeing their favorite programs flourish. My Life With The Walter Boys got another season renewal this week. In a move that makes a ton of sense, Netflix flipped the switch on another entry of the most-watched TV title on the platform. 12.8 million people watched My Life With The Walter Boys between December 11 and December 17. Netflix's mega-hit is based on a WattPad novel by Ali Novak and is rolling right along.

"I am beyond thrilled that My Life With the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season," creator Melanie Halsall wrote when the news came down. "We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can't wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters."

"The saying 'It takes a village' couldn't be more true as it pertains to the success of My Life with the Walter Boys," executive producer Ed Glauser added. "From Ali Novak's original novel, brilliantly adapted by Melanie Halsall, to our wonderful cast who brought her characters to life, and Netflix's steadfast commitment, we're thrilled to continue Jackie's journey with Season 2."

Are you excited for more Love on the Spectrum? Let us know down in the comments!