Matt Bomer's Best Series Comes to Netflix in April

April arrives on Monday and with it, Matt Bomer's best television series comes to Netflix. This is no April Fool's prank, either. on Monday, April 1st, White Collar arrives on Netflix. All six seasons of the USA Network heist drama will be available for streaming. Don't believe us? You can check out series star Bomer announcing it himself in a video shared by Netflix below.

Matt Bomer wanted to be the first to tell you White Collar is coming to Netflix (in the US)… TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/C6qyExJX71 — Netflix (@netflix) March 31, 2024

"Hey, I'm Matt Bomer and I'm so excited to be the first person to tell you that White Collar is coming to Netflix tomorrow," Bomer says in the video.

What Is White Collar About?

White Collar aired for six seasons between 2009 and 2014 and followed Bomer's con man Neal Caffrey, a white-collar criminal who works with FBI Special Agent in Charge Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) as a criminal informant using his expertise as an art and securities thief, counterfeiter, and conman. The series also starred Willi Garson, Tiffani Thiessen, Marsha Thomason, and Sharif Atkins. Hilarie Burton was a frequent guest star. Diahann Carroll was also featured.

A White Collar Revival Could Happen

Last fall, Bomer revealed that there has been "legitimate talk" about bringing the White Collar revival to life, though the actor cautioned that there were a lot of things that would need to happen to make the plan a reality. Talk of a revival of the fan-favorite series first surfaced in 2020.

"There has been talk," Bomer said. "It's actually very legitimate talk, it's in conversation … a lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we'll see what happens."

Bomer and series creator Jeff Eastin previously discussed the possibility of bringing White Collar back during a charity reunion three years ago.

"There is nothing I would want than to be on a set with this group of people again," Bomer said at the time. "There are real conversations happening. There seems to be a lot of excitement about it."

As for how the series would deal with the passing of Willi Garson, Bomer has addressed the challenges of bringing back White Collar without the beloved actor.

"Obviously, that's the first thing that came to my mind, but I felt that what Jeff Eastin presented to Tim and I honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person," Bomer said. "There's no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn't do so. So, I think it's a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show."

Are you excited for White Collar to arrive on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.