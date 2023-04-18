Netflix Renews Fan-Favorite Reality Series For Season 2

Netflix has found love with its newest reality hit. On Tuesday, reports indicated that Perfect Match has been renewed for a second season on the streaming service. The series serves as a crossover between the stars of many of Netflix's existing dating reality shows, including Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle and The Mole. Season 1 of Perfect Match arrived on Netflix on Valentine's Day, February 14th, and quickly became a mainstay of the streamer's Top 10 charts. Netflix's official announcement of the news confirms that host Nick Lachey will be returning for Season 2.

"The show returns to bring fans another installment of all the things they loved about Season 1: Famously single stars from a handful of Netflix's hottest unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle and more) venture to a tropical paradise on a quest for true love," Netflix's announcement reads. "As the singles date and form relationships, the most compatible couples get to play matchmaker with the people they believe should be together – or break up couples they don't think stand a chance. All the while, brand new singles are circulating in and out of the villa, creating perfect pandemonium, perfect love stories and maybe even a perfect match or two. "

What is Perfect Match about?

In Perfect Match, as they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.

The full cast for Season 1 of Perfect Match included Abbey Humphreys ("Twentysomethings"), Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere ("Selling Tampa"), Bartise Bowden ("Love Is Blind"), Calvin Crooks ("The Circle"), Chase DeMoor ("Too Hot To Handle"), Chloe Veitch ("Too Hot To Handle," "The Circle"), Colony Reeves ("Selling Tampa"), Damian Powers ("Love Is Blind"), Diamond Jack ("Love Is Blind"), Dom Gabriel ("The Mole"), Francesca Farago ("Too Hot To Handle"), Georgia Hassarati ("Too Hot To Handle"), Ines Tazi ("The Circle France"), Izzy Fairthorne ("Too Hot To Handle"), Joey Sasso ("The Circle"), Kariselle Snow ("Sexy Beasts"), Lauren "LC" Chamblin ("Love Is Blind"), Mitchell Eason ("The Circle"), Nick Uhlenhuth ("The Circle"), Savannah Palacio ("The Circle"), Shayne Jansen ("Love Is Blind"), Will Richardson ("The Mole"), and Zay Wilson ("The Ultimatum").

Perfect Match is produced by Love Is Blind producer Kinetic Content and exec produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone and Heather Crowe.

