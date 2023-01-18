Netflix Reality Shows Are Getting Their Own Avengers: Endgame Crossover

Netflix's recent crop of reality shows have developed a pretty wild following, with fans continuing to be invested in the larger-than-life personalities and premises. Thanks to Perfect Match, that hype is something that is about to be played with in a pretty delightful way. On Tuesday, Netflix and Kinetic Content announced the first details surrounding Perfect Match, a new television series that will unite personalities from shows like Love is Blind, The Circle, and Too Hot to Handle.

Perfect Match will consist of twelve hour-long episodes, released over three weeks. Executive producers on the show include Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone, Sharyn Mills and Heather Crowe. Netflix also released a trailer and poster for the show, which you can check out below.

(Photo: Netflix)

What is Perfect Match about?

In Perfect Match, as they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match."

The full cast for the show includes Abbey Humphreys ("Twentysomethings"), Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere ("Selling Tampa"), Bartise Bowden ("Love Is Blind"), Calvin Crooks ("The Circle"), Chase DeMoor ("Too Hot To Handle"), Chloe Veitch ("Too Hot To Handle," "The Circle"), Colony Reeves ("Selling Tampa"), Damian Powers ("Love Is Blind"), Diamond Jack ("Love Is Blind"), Dom Gabriel ("The Mole"), Francesca Farago ("Too Hot To Handle"), Georgia Hassarati ("Too Hot To Handle"), Ines Tazi ("The Circle France"), Izzy Fairthorne ("Too Hot To Handle"), Joey Sasso ("The Circle"), Kariselle Snow ("Sexy Beasts"), Lauren "LC" Chamblin ("Love Is Blind"), Mitchell Eason ("The Circle"), Nick Uhlenhuth ("The Circle"), Savannah Palacio ("The Circle"), Shayne Jansen ("Love Is Blind"), Will Richardson ("The Mole"), and Zay Wilson ("The Ultimatum").

Will you be tuning in to Netflix's Perfect Match? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Perfect Match will arrive on Netflix on Valentine's Day, February 14th.