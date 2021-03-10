Netflix Renews Two Series, Orders Additional Shows From Creators

✖

Two of Netflix's most popular shows that exploded in part due to the stay at home orders, Selling Sunset and Bling Empire, have both been renewed by the streamer. Per an official press release, Selling Sunset has been picked up for two additional seasons and Bling Empire for one additional season as of now. The new seasons aren't the only thing they've ordered though as Brandon Riegg, VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series confirmed that two new shows from the creators of both Selling Sunset and Bling Empire have also been ordered. In a statement he said: "Whether you love these shows outright or just love a guilty pleasure, we're thrilled that Netflix members have embraced our docusoaps. Today we're excited to announce renewals for Selling Sunset and Bling Empire, plus two can't-miss new series from the creative talents behind those favorites."

From the executive producer of Bling Empire, their new series is titled "My Unorthodox Life" and is described as follows: "This series centers around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart - former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group. Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out - all while being a mother of four. Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their Orthodox upbringings with the modern world. My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart's untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life."

From the creator of Selling Sunset, their untitled new series is described as follows: "Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality."

"In my eyes, unscripted TV is one of the most broad and diverse categories of entertainment," Riegg added. "(Docusoaps) follow a person or group of people (like family, friends, or coworkers) going about their real, everyday lives. They can offer a fun, light-hearted escape, or inspire a juicy, heated debate. They can provide a glimpse into a world different from our own, or even show a new side of our own circles. (And yes, they're usually filled with more feuds, tears and tense dinner parties than our regular lives.)"

The series premieres later in 2021.

(Cover photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)