Original ‘He-Man’ & ‘She-Ra’ Series Are Leaving Netflix

Netflix has helped new generations of viewers fall in love with the Masters of the Universe, but it sounds like subscribers are running out of time to check out some of the franchise’s earlier offerings.

According to new findings from What’s on Netflix, both He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and She-Ra: Princess of Power will be leaving the streaming service on January 17th. Don’t worry, last year’s fan-favorite She-Ra and the Princesses of Power isn’t going anywhere, as this change only appears to affect the two ’80s animated series.

For some, this notion of the earlier animated series not being on Netflix is probably a bit bittersweet. But as the report reveals, fans can still access both shows through a subscription to Starz, or through watching official 3-hour compilations of He-Man on Youtube. (Yes, really.)

And while the newer She-Ra has yet to be officially renewed for a second season, those working behind-the-scenes have begun to think about bringing in more MOTU lore.

“It would be a challenge, I think, to bring He-Man to life in the present day. Even more so than She-Ra,” showrunner Noelle Stevenson said in a recent interview. “He’s a very iconic character. It’d be a lot of fun to incorporate him into the world of She-Ra, but I don’t know what my approach would be.”

“It’s sort of a dance of figuring out how to incorporate the larger lore of Masters of the Universe without needing to visit Eternia or see these very, very iconic characters appear,” Stevenson added. “Just letting it be about She-Ra’s story and her being disconnected from where she came from, from her family or Eternia.”

